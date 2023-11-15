Today’s deals: $349 Apple Watch Series 9, $30 Blink Video Doorbell, $60 air fryer, Vitamix blenders, more

Early Black Friday deals are really heating up now. You can save $50 on the new Apple Watch Series 9 for the first time ever. Also, the Blink Video Doorbell is down to just $29.99. The most popular Gourmia air fryer is on sale for $59.98, and the Vitamix E310 Explorian blender is 17% off.
Today’s top tech deals
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL: AirPods Pro 2 with Lightning are down to $189, the lowest price of 2023
- The mind-blowing Sony WH-1000XM5 noise cancelling headphones hit an all-time low of $328 for Black Friday
- You can also save $30 on Sony WF-1000XM5 ANC earbuds
- Get a best-selling Gourmia air fryer oven for just $59.98
- The Blink Video Doorbell is 50% off at $29.99
- 🍎 APPLE DEVICES ON SALE 🍎
- Save $50 on Apple Watch Series 9 for the first time ever
- Get Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $219.99 on sale
- EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: Apple’s 2nd-Gen AirPods are down to $69 at Amazon and Walmart
- The M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for just $1,049, down from $1,299
- Apple’s M2 Mac mini is down to an all-time low of $499.99
- iPad 10th-gen is $100 off at $399, or get the iPad 9th-gen for $249 — both are all-time low prices
- Get Apple Watch SE 2nd-Gen on sale for as little as $217
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $25 off (hey, it’s better than nothing)
- Dreo Chefmaker is the best new kitchen appliance I’ve tested in years — get one on sale for $279 instead of $359
- Pick up a professional-grade Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender for $289.95 instead of $350
- Fire TV Stick deals start at $15.99 for the Fire TV Stick Lite — but the best deal is Amazon’s brand-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $39.99
- The Shark Detect Pro cordless vacuum with auto-empty, which is my favorite new vacuum, is down to $379.99 instead of $450
- Peloton Black Friday deals are here early — including $350 off the Peloton Bike and $500 off the Peloton Bike+
- Spend $100 on top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, Puffs, and more, and you can get a $25 Amazon credit!
- Save up to $500 on the stunning LG B3 OLED TV — plus, so many more LG OLED TVs are on sale
- Amazon’s huge holiday gift guide is live — check out all the hottest gifts of the season!
