Today’s deals: $349 Apple Watch Series 9, $30 Blink Video Doorbell, $60 air fryer, Vitamix blenders, more

Early Black Friday deals are really heating up now. You can save $50 on the new Apple Watch Series 9 for the first time ever. Also, the Blink Video Doorbell is down to just $29.99. The most popular Gourmia air fryer is on sale for $59.98, and the Vitamix E310 Explorian blender is 17% off.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Before we get to our favorite deals of the day, be sure to shop these early Black Friday sales:

Once you’re done with that, this roundup has all of our favorite daily deals on Wednesday, November 15.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Today’s top tech deals

More of our favorite sales

In addition to all the great deals above, check out BGR’s extensive guides to find the best deals on Apple devices, laptops, Ring Video Doorbells, Fire TV Sticks, and much more.

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon