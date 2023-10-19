Today’s deals: $25 Amazon credit, $20 Fire TV Stick, 25% off Ring Battery Doorbell Plus, more

We’ve got some fantastic daily deals for you to check out on Thursday, including a sale that gets you a $25 Amazon credit just for buying stuff that you need anyway. Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is on sale for $19.99 right now, and the new Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is down to its best price yet.
That’s just the tip of the iceberg, so keep reading to see all of our top deals on Thursday, October 19.
Today’s top tech deals
- FEATURED DEAL: Spend $100 on top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, Puffs, and more, and you can get a $25 Amazon credit!
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick is down to $19.99 instead of $40
- Pre-order the Meta Quest 3 mixed reality headset and get Asgard’s Wrath 2 for free
- Amazon’s huge holiday gift guide is now live with the most popular gifts of the season
- The hot new Ring Battery Doorbell Plus is down to its best price ever when you bundle it with a Ring Chime
- 🍎 APPLE DEVICES ON SALE 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2 are back in stock and back down to $199 for the first time since Prime Day
- Hurry and you can get AirPods 3 with MagSafe Charging Case for $129 renewed in excellent condition (reg. $179)
- AirPods 3 with a Lightning case are $10 off in brand-new condition
- Get entry-level AirPods instead for $99
- The iPad 10th-gen is on sale for $399
- There’s a rare deal that cuts the M2 MacBook Pro 13-inch to $1,049, a new all-time low
- Apple Watch Series 8 starts at $319 instead of $399
- The just-released Apple Watch Ultra 2 has a $25 discount, or save $70 on the 1st-gen Apple Watch Ultra
- There’s also a discount on the Apple Watch Series 9, but it’s only $9 off
- AirTag 4-packs are 10% off at $88.99
- Visit BGR’s guide on the best Apple deals for more
- Get a $349 Google Nest WiFi mesh wireless system for only $166.99 and enjoy blazing-fast Wi-Fi that reaches every corner of your house
- There’s a big sale today on Funko Pop! figures
- Save at least $100 on the LG C3 evo OLED TV in any size
- Samsung monitors are up to 41% off — including the crazy Odyssey G9 that everyone talks about so much
- Score an Echo Show 5 bundled with a smart LED bulb for just $49.99 instead of $103
More of our favorite sales
