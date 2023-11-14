Today’s deals: $199 USB-C AirPods Pro, $16 Fire Stick, Shark vacuum deals, DJI drones, LG OLED TVs, more

Tuesday’s top daily deals include so many great early Black Friday sales. You can save $49 on Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C, and Fire TV Stick deals start at $15.99. My favorite new Shark cordless stick vacuum is $70 off, and you can save big on LG OLED TVs as well as popular DJI drones.
Before we get to all that, here are the best early Black Friday sales you can shop right now:
Now, it’s time to check out our favorite daily deals on Tuesday, November 14.
Today’s top tech deals
- 🚨 FEATURED DEAL: Spend $100 on top brands like Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Cascade, Pampers, Puffs, and more, and you can get a $25 Amazon credit!
- Fire TV Stick deals start at $15.99 for the Fire TV Stick Lite — but the best deal is Amazon’s brand-new Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $39.99
- Get the Shark Detect Pro cordless vacuum with auto-empty, which is my favorite new vacuum, for $379.99 instead of $450
- 🍎 APPLE DEVICES ON SALE 🍎
- Get Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C for $199.99 on sale
- EARLY BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: Apple’s 2nd-Gen AirPods are down to $69 at Amazon and Walmart
- Save $50 on Apple Watch Series 9 for the first time ever
- The M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for just $1,049, down from $1,299
- Apple’s M2 Mac mini is down to an all-time low of $499.99
- iPad 10th-gen is $100 off at $399, or get the iPad 9th-gen for $249 — both are all-time low prices
- Get Apple Watch SE 2nd-Gen on sale for as little as $217
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $25 off
- Be sure to visit the BGR guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚨 WALMART EARLY BLACK FRIDAY SALE 🚨
- AirPods (2nd Gen.): $69 (reg. $129)
- Apple Watch Series 9, 41mm, GPS: $349 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm, GPS: $379 (reg. $429)
- Lenovo 15.6″ R3 8GB RAM: $249
- Hisense 75″ Class 4K UHD Roku TV: $398
- iPhone 13, 128GB: $679
- SAMSUNG 65″ Class UHD Roku TV: $398
- Dreo Chefmaker is the best new kitchen appliance I’ve tested in years — get one on sale for $299.99 instead of $359
- Peloton Black Friday deals are here early — including $350 off the Peloton Bike and $500 off the Peloton Bike+!
- DJI drones and accessories are on sale with early Black Friday discounts
- Save up to $500 on the stunning LG B3 OLED TV — plus, so many more LG OLED TVs are on sale
- Amazon’s huge holiday gift guide is live — check out all the hottest gifts of the season!
More of our favorite sales
