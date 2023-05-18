Today’s deals: $199 AirPods Pro 2, 50% off eero routers, $30 Blink Video Doorbell, more

Thursday’s top sales start with special Roku Streaming Day deals with prices as low as $24.99. Apple’s beloved AirPods Pro 2 are back down to $199.99, and eero mesh Wi-Fi routers are up to 50% off. Plus, the Blink Video Doorbell is only $30 and the Blink Mini is $17.50 with coupon code BLINK. And the hot new transparent Beats Studio Buds+ are now available to order (I need a pair immediately!).

On top of those great deals, BLUETTI’s spring 2023 sale slashes up to $1,600 off best-selling home battery backups, solar generators, solar panels, and more.

In this big roundup, we’ll share all of our favorite deals on Thursday, May 18.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale

Today’s best tech deals

Two deals get you $30 in Amazon credit

Here are two impressive offers that add bonus Amazon credit to your account.

One day only

Don’t miss these one-day sales on the Ruko drones, Ecoflow electric generators, Samsung cordless vacuums, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon

Available on Amazon