Roku deals right now start at just $29 ahead of Easter 2022

There have been so many Roku deals so far this year, we almost lost count of them. Then, sadly, all the hottest sales disappeared a few weeks ago. But thankfully, we have some good news. Roku’s best deals of 2022 are back again and to be perfectly frank, you’d have to be crazy to pass them up.

The bottom line is that you can save a ton of money on some of the best Roku streaming media players out there right now.

Practically every popular Roku model is on sale this week. Incredibly, prices start at just $29.99 for the wildly popular Roku Express 4K. That’s a bargain, but our favorite deal is definitely the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for $39.99 instead of $50.

And those two deals are just the tip of the iceberg!

Before you pick up either of the models mentioned above, you should take a few moments to look through the rest of today’s great deals.

You might be surprised by how many different streaming devices are on sale right now with deep discounts.

Best Roku deals of April 2022

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The return of Amazon’s hottest Roku deals means prices start at $29 for the popular Roku Express HD. That is an incredible value. The Roku Express is a more traditional streaming media player, so it’s a box and not a dongle. That said, it’s definitely small enough to be tucked away anywhere.

As great as that deal is, however, you should think twice before taking advantage of it. Why? Because for as little as $0.99 more, you can pick up a newer Roku device that supports 4K.

That’s right, the awesome Roku Express 4K+ is available for $29.99 on sale.

It features the same design as the HD model but it adds 4K and HDR support. This is an all-time low price and an incredible value you don’t want to miss.

If you want a dongle, the Roku Streaming Stick+ has been a best-seller for as long as we can remember. It supports 4K and HDR just like the Roku Express 4K+, but it’s a dongle instead of a set-top box.

Roku’s Streaming Stick+ model retails for $50, but right now it’s down to $37.99 right now. We would suggest passing on that deal though, because there’s a newer model on sale for even less money.

At $39.99, the upgraded Roku Streaming Stick 4K is just $2 more!

In addition to getting 4K and HDR like you do with the Streaming Stick+, the newer Streaming Stick 4K also supports Dolby Vision and a few more great features. It also features the new Roku Voice Remote that everyone loves so much.

Don’t forget, Roku recently announced that 25 free channels arrived on the platform in February. Plus, another 16 new free channels were added in April this year. That means you get more value than ever before with these awesome streaming media players!

Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 | Streaming Device 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Roku Voice Remote

Even more Roku deals

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

If all you want is a gadget that you can plug into any TV and start streaming, it really doesn’t get any better than the deals we mentioned above.

Beyond that, anyone looking for the ultimate streaming experience should definitely check out the Roku Ultra, which is down to $69 right now instead of $100. That’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

If you also want to upgrade the sound on your TV, however, there’s another terrific deal you definitely need to be aware of.

First, the $130 Roku Streambar is on sale for $99 right now at Amazon, matching the lowest price of all time. This model is a compact soundbar that has Roku’s beloved streaming software built right in, and it delivers fantastic sound quality.

Unless you have a high-end TV that you paid thousands of dollars for, you will absolutely improve your listening experience with this soundbar.

Of course, there’s also a slightly higher-end model called the Roku Streambar Pro that’s discounted right now. Unfortunately, it looks like this model is almost sold out.

These new Roku deals are set to run through the end of the month. They could sell out before then though, so definitely check them out now before it’s too late. All these deals also include Amazon Prime express shipping.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K is one of the best Roku deals

This popular model lets you stream in HD or 4K

Plus, it supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ with sharp resolution and stunning color

Tuck it away behind your TV for a clean look

Enjoy endless streaming entertainment with support for all the most popular streaming apps

Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 | Streaming Device 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Roku Voice Remote

Roku Express HD

Roku Express HD makes streaming easy and affordable

Get access to live and premium TV that streams over the internet

Perfect for any TV in your kitchen, guest bedroom, or to give as a gift

Simple setup lets you plug the Roku Express HD into your TV, connect to the internet, and start streaming

Roku Express | HD Streaming Media Player

Roku Express 4K+

The new Roku Express 4K Plus is Roku’s most affordable streaming media player ever to support 4K and HDR

Long-range wireless lets you stream anywhere in your home

Supports popular streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and many more

Use one remote to control your Roku and your TV thanks the the new Roku Voice Remote

Roku Express 4K+ 2021 | Streaming Media Player HD/4K/HDR

Roku Premiere

The Roku Premiere is the most affordable Roku player with 4K resolution

This model also supports HDR content for the most vivid colors and detail

Enjoy Roku Originals as well as more than 200 free live TV channels using the popular Roku Channel

Roku Premiere | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Media Player

Roku Streaming Stick+

The Roku Streaming Stick+ couldn’t be easier to use

Just plug it in, set up your Wi-Fi, and start streaming your favorite movies and TV shows!

Long-range wireless connectivity means you can use it anywhere in your home

You can even host an outdoor movie night in your backyard

Stunning picture quality thanks to 4K and HDR support

Supports all your favorite streaming services including Apple TV+, Disney+, Prime Video, Netflix, The Roku Channel, HBO Max, and even live-streaming cable alternatives like Sling and Hulu

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Roku Voice Remote

Roku Ultra

Roku Ultra is the company’s fastest and most powerful streaming media player ever

Enjoy lightning-fast responsiveness and quicker load times thanks to a new quad-core processor

50% more wireless range ensures the smoothest TV streaming experience

Supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos three-dimensional audio on compatible TVs

and Lose your remote? No problem, just press a button on the Roku Ultra and your remote will play a sound so you can find it

Roku Ultra | Streaming Device HD/4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos

Roku Streambar & Streambar Pro

Fantastic sound quality that outperforms the built-in speakers on most TVs

Integrated streaming with access to all of Roku’s live, free, and premium channels

Stream in HD, FHD, or brilliant 4K

HDR support lets you enjoy stunning colors and vivid picture quality

Big sound in a compact enclosure, with four internal speakers that fill your room with crisp, clear sound

Dolby Audio support

Roku Streambar | 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player & Premium Audio

Roku Streambar Pro | 4K/HD/HDR Streaming Media Player & Cinematic Sound

