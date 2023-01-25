Super Bowl TV deals offer up to $1,800 off Samsung, LG, & more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Super Bowl LVII is on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 6:30 PM ET. That means you have just over two weeks to ensure that your home theater setup is up to snuff if you’re having people over to watch. The good news is that there are already tons of terrific Super Bowl TV deals available right now. That means you have plenty of time if you need to upgrade.

The current crop of TV deals ahead of the Super Bowl in 2023 is among the best we’ve seen. You can save hundreds or even thousands of dollars, depending on what size TV you’re looking for.

Excellent sales are running right now on Samsung TVs, LG OLED TVs, Sony 4K TVs, and more. Here, we’re going to show you some of the best Super Bowl TV deals available online.

Samsung TV deals for Super Bowl 2023

Samsung TVs are always top sellers during any sale. Of course, there are two main reasons for that.

First, Samsung TVs are among the best in the business, hands down. They always score top ratings in professional reviews, as you can see in our recent Samsung QN900B 8K QLED TV review. Common traits include incredibly vivid picture quality, dazzling brightness, and sleek designs.

And second, Samsung TVs are often very expensive.

Here are some of our favorite Samsung TV deals ahead of the Super Bowl. You’ll find discounts of up to $1,800 off if you want a huge Samsung 85-inch QN90B TV, and prices start at $1,197.99 for the 55-inch QN85B TV.

LG OLED TV deals

There were tons of great deals on LG OLED TVs ahead of the holidays a few months ago. Now, however, the discounts are few and far between.

Luckily, however, we found a few solid discounts on LG OLED TVs and LG MiniLED TVs.

Sony TV deals

Sony makes fantastic TVs that span every price range and technology. You can get a gorgeous Sony TV for under $500 if you want, or you can buy a premium Sony OLED TV for more than $10,000.

Here are some of the best Sony TV deals we found for Super Bowl LVII.

Other TV deals & soundbar deals

In addition to the brands above, there are plenty of Super Bowl TV deals from more affordable brands. Additionally, you can find some solid discounts on specialty TVs, like Furrion outdoor TVs (Furrion deals start on January 30) and the LG Pose smart TV.

On top of that, there are some outstanding sales on Bose soundbars, Sony soundbars, Samsung soundbars, and more.

Here are some of our favorites:

Aurora 55-Inch Partial-Sun 4K LED Outdoor Smart TV - Weatherproof HDR10 LED Outdoor Television… $1,899.99 Available on Amazon

Aurora 55-Inch Full-Shade 4K LED Outdoor Smart TV - Weatherproof HDR10 LED Outdoor Television w… $1,599.99 Available on Amazon

LG 55-Inch Class OLED Objet Collection Posé Series Smart TV 55LX1QPUA.AUS, 2022 - AI-Powered 4K… $1,999.99 $1,796.99 Save up to 10% Available on Amazon

Hisense 50-inch ULED U6 Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (50U6HF, 2022 Model) $529.99 $338.99 Save up to 36% Available on Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, hands-free with Alexa $409.99 $289.99 Save up to 29% Available on Amazon

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black $199.00 $159.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Rem… $279.00 $199.00 Save up to 29% Available on Amazon

NEW Bose Smart Soundbar 600 Dolby Atmos with Alexa Built-in, Bluetooth connectivity, Black $499.00 $449.00 Save up to 10% Available on Amazon

Sony HT-S400 2.1ch Soundbar with Powerful Wireless subwoofer, S-Force PRO Front Surround Sound,… $299.99 $198.00 Save up to 34% Available on Amazon

Sony HT-G700: 3.1CH Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar with Bluetooth Technology $599.99 $398.00 Save up to 34% Available on Amazon