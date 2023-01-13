Sony 4K TV sale has discounts up to $1,000, deals start at $448

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Just yesterday, we told you about a terrific TCL 65-inch TV sale that dropped the price of a best-selling 65-inch smart TV to just $699.99. That deal is still going today, but a new sale popped up that our readers will love. Sony 4K TVs are available at all-time low prices in a big Amazon sale that just kicked off today.

Prices start at just $448 for a top-rated Sony X80K 43-inch 4K TV, which is a savings of $100. And you’ll find discounts of up to $700 off premium models like the Sony AJ90 BRAVIA XR OLED 4K Google TV and $1,000 off the Sony X95K 65-inch BRAVIA XR Mini LED 4K TV that cinephiles drool over.

Sony makes plenty of products that generate buzz. Examples include wireless noise cancelling headphones, speakers, and the PlayStation 5 that’s actually in stock right now at Amazon.

But everyone knows that Sony is also among the best of the best when it comes to TVs.

Sony’s 4K TVs feature gorgeous displays that always score well in expert reviews. That’s especially true when it comes to BRAVIA OLED TVs. They have the deepest blacks and the most vivid colors you can get in their respective price ranges. And today, those prices are significantly lower than usual thanks to a big Sony TV sale on Amazon.

You can see all the Sony TV deals on this Amazon page, but there are a few particularly impressive offers we’ll highlight for you.

Sony 48 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV A90K Series: BRAVIA XR OLED Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR,… $1,499.99 $1,198.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon

Starting with the stunning BRAVIA OLED TVs we mentioned earlier, prices start at $1,198 for the Sony A90K 48-inch BRAVIA OLED Google TV, which normally costs $1,500.

Discounts increase as you move to larger Sony 4K TV models. The Sony A90J 55-inch OLED TV has the deepest discount among OLED TVs, which slashes the price from $2,500 to $1,798. Or, for the same price, you can pick up the Sony X95K 65-inch BRAVIA XR Mini LED 4K TV.

That model typically sells for $2,800, so you’re saving more than $1,000 with this epic deal.

If you’re searching for more affordable Sony TVs, there are plenty of options at lower price points, too.

Today’s Sony 4K TV deals start at just $448 for the Sony X80K 43-inch 4K TV. This model retails for $548, so you’re saving 18%. You can also size up to the Sony X80K 65-inch model for $698 instead of $1,000, and there are several size options in between.

You’ll find all of those terrific Sony 4K TV deals and more on this Amazon page.