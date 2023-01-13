Click to Skip Ad
Today's deals: $92 robot vacuum, $129 AirPods Pro, $24 Blink Mini, $369 Apple Watch S8, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Jan 13th, 2023 9:13AM EST
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes retailers save the best for last, and that’s exactly what happened with this week’s daily deals. Highlights on Friday include the powerful $220 ILIFE A80 Max-W robot vacuum on clearance for just $92, plus Apple AirPods Pro are down to $129 at Walmart. You’ll also find entry-level AirPods for $99.97 on Amazon (these will sell out soon), as well as $30 off the Apple Watch Series 8.

We’ve collected all the top deals of the day on Friday into one big guide. On top of that, there’s a special offer that gets you up to $100 in credit when you reserve a new Samsung Galaxy S23!

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbu…
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbu… $99.97 (22% off) See Pricing
Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP)
Buy $80, Get a $20 Credit (Code PGSTOCKUP) Spend $80, Get $20 See Pricing
Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart spea…
Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart spea… $24.88 (38% off) See Pricing
Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming qual…
Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming qual… $24.99 with code UP4K23 See Pricing

Today’s Top Deals

Before we get to all of the tech deals, you need to visit our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals. Among all the gift card offers, there’s another sale that gets you a $20 bonus credit when you spend at least $80 on P&G household essentials including Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Pampers, Crest, Downy, Vicks, Gain, Always, Oral-B, and more.

Moving on to today’s top tech deals, here are some highlights:

ONE DAY ONLY: Finally, we found some great deals that are available for one day only. Our favorites include deep discounts on Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes, Delta faucets & shower heads, NordicTrack home gym equipment, and Target’s best daily deals.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out more of today’s top deals below.

Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80 on P&G Brands, Get $20 Amazon Credit with Code PGSTOCKUP Spend $80, Get $20! Available on Amazon ILIFE A80 Max-W Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2000Pa, Wi-Fi, 2-in-1 Roller Brush ILIFE A80 Max-W Robot Vacuum Cleaner, 2000Pa, Wi-Fi, 2-in-1 Roller Brush Was $220, Now $92 On Clearance At Walmart Yootech Wireless Charger,10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone 14/14 Plus/1… Yootech Wireless Charger,10W Max Fast Wireless Charging Pad Compatible with iPhone 14/14 Plus/1… $19.99 $10.63 Save up to 47% Available on Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 release) - Smart speaker with Alexa - Charcoal $39.99 $24.99 Save up to 38% Available on Amazon All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) | Smart speaker with Alexa | Charcoal $49.99 $34.99 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon Apple - AirPods Pro (1st generation) with MagSafe Charging Case Apple - AirPods Pro (1st generation) with MagSafe Charging Case Was $170, Now $129 Only $129 At Walmart Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Buy a $40+ Gift Card and Get an $8 Amazon Credit Spend $40, Get $8 Available on Amazon Govee Floor Lamp, RGBIC Lyra Color Changing Corner Lamp, Modern LED Lamp with Wi-Fi App Control… Govee Floor Lamp, RGBIC Lyra Color Changing Corner Lamp, Modern LED Lamp with Wi-Fi App Control… $149.99 $109.99 Save up to 27% Available on Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV Fire TV Stick 4K, brilliant 4K streaming quality, TV and smart home controls, free and live TV $49.99 $24.99 with code UP4K23 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon Amysen Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet Socket Works with Alexa and Google Home, Remote Control with Ti… Amysen Smart Plug, Wi-Fi Outlet Socket Works with Alexa and Google Home, Remote Control with Ti… Only $4.99 Each! Available on Amazon Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080p HD video, night vision, motion… Blink Mini – Compact indoor plug-in smart security camera, 1080p HD video, night vision, motion… $34.99 $24.49 Save up to 30% Available on Amazon Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Compact Travel Speaker, IP67 W… Sony SRS-XB13 EXTRA BASS Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Compact Travel Speaker, IP67 W… $58.00 Available on Amazon Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Buy A Fire TV, Get An Echo Dot for Free with Code FREEDOT22 Free Echo Dot Use Coupon Code FREEDOT22 Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… $239.00 Available on Amazon LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… LG CordZero Auto Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner Wet Mop All in One Tower, Extra Removable… $999.99 $798.00 Save up to 20% Available on Amazon Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base, Bagless, 60-Day Capacity, LIDAR Na… Shark AV2501AE AI Robot Vacuum with XL HEPA Self-Empty Base, Bagless, 60-Day Capacity, LIDAR Na… $649.99 $392.00 Save up to 40% Available on Amazon FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 FREE MONEY: First-time reloaders get a $10 Amazon credit when you add $100 Add $100, Get $10 Free Available on Amazon Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Tuff + Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested $15.99 Available on Amazon
