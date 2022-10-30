The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.

Free movies on The Roku Channel in November

The Roku Channel added 29 new movies back in October, including The Sandlot, John Wick, and The Hulk. Another 27 movies will join the library in November. Some of the highlights are War of the Worlds, Lethal Weapon, Office Space, and Wall Street.

They are all free to watch on The Roku Channel. You can access The Roku Channel on nearly any smart device. The service is also available online at TheRokuChannel.com.

In addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also features a number of live channels. These include ABC News Live, Family Feud, Real Crime, Fubo Sports Network, Movie Favorites by Lifetime, and WeatherNation.

Free family movies on The Roku Channel | November 2022

Chicken Run – When a cockerel apparently flies into a chicken farm, the chickens see him as an opportunity to escape their evil owners.

Patch Adams – The true story of a heroic man, Hunter “Patch” Adams, determined to become a medical doctor because he enjoys helping people. He ventured where no doctor had ventured before, using humour and pathos.

Babe – Babe, a pig raised by sheepdogs on a rural English farm, learns to herd sheep with a little help from Farmer Hoggett.

Doctor Dolittle (1998) – A doctor discovers that he can communicate with animals.

Doctor Dolittle 2 – Dolittle must save a forest and a bear’s life.

The Golden Compass – In a parallel universe, young Lyra Belacqua journeys to the far North to save her best friend and other kidnapped children from terrible experiments by a mysterious organization.

Beasts of the Southern Wild – Faced with both her hot-tempered father’s fading health and melting ice-caps that flood her ramshackle bayou community and unleash ancient aurochs, six-year-old Hushpuppy must learn the ways of courage and love.

Free action movies on The Roku Channel | November 2022

War of the Worlds (2005) – An alien invasion threatens the future of humanity. The catastrophic nightmare is depicted through the eyes of one American family fighting for survival.

The Shallows – A mere 200 yards from shore, surfer Nancy is attacked by a great white shark, with her short journey to safety becoming the ultimate contest of wills.

Lethal Weapon – Two newly paired cops who are complete opposites must put aside their differences in order to catch a gang of drug smugglers.

Lethal Weapon 2 – Riggs and Murtaugh are on the trail of South African diplomats who are using their immunity to engage in criminal activities.

Lethal Weapon 3 – Martin Riggs and Roger Murtaugh pursue a former LAPD officer who uses his knowledge of police procedure and policies to steal and sell confiscated guns and ammunition to local street gangs.

Lethal Weapon 4 – With personal crises and age weighing in on them, LAPD officers Riggs and Murtaugh must contend with deadly Chinese triads that are trying to free their former leaders out of prison and onto American soil.

Destroyer – A police detective reconnects with people from an undercover assignment in her distant past in order to make peace.

Free comedy movies on The Roku Channel | November 2022

Sausage Party – A sausage strives to discover the truth about his existence.

There’s Something About Mary – A man gets a chance to meet up with his dream girl from high school, even though his date with her back then was a complete disaster.

Here Comes the Boom – A high-school biology teacher looks to become a successful mixed martial arts fighter in an effort to raise money to prevent extracurricular activities from being axed at his cash-strapped school.

Office Space – Three company workers who hate their jobs decide to rebel against their greedy boss.

Miss Congeniality – An F.B.I. Agent must go undercover in the Miss United States beauty pageant to prevent a group from bombing the event.

Miss Congeniality 2: ARMED AND FABULOUS – Gracie Hart abandons the life of a field agent to become the public face of FBI. Yet when Cheryl Frasier and Stan Fields are kidnapped, she is determined to rescue them, along with her reluctant partner.

Why Did I Get Married Too – Four couples struggle to save their marriages once again on their annual marriage retreat, while each of them battle through financial, physical, mental, and emotional issues.

The Layover – Two friends on a road trip compete for the affections of a handsome man when their flight is redirected due to a hurricane.

Playing It Cool – Unrequited love motivates a guy to write about his experiences.

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Happy Family – The crazy and comical Mabel Simmons, otherwise known as Madea, tries to wrangle her fighting family together for a family dinner regarding the health of her niece Shirley.

Free drama movies on The Roku Channel | November 2022

Wall Street – A young and impatient stockbroker is willing to do anything to get to the top, including trading on illegal inside information taken through a ruthless and greedy corporate raider who takes the youth under his wing.

Eat Pray Love – A married woman realizes how unhappy her marriage really is, and that her life needs to go in a different direction. After a painful divorce, she takes off on a round-the-world journey to “find herself”.

VICE – The story of Dick Cheney, an unassuming bureaucratic Washington insider, who quietly wielded immense power as Vice President to George W. Bush, reshaping the country and the globe in ways that are still felt today.

Keep scrolling for all of the free movies on The Roku Channel from October.

Free action movies on The Roku Channel | October 2022

John Wick – An ex-hit-man comes out of retirement to track down the gangsters that killed his dog and took everything from him.

John Wick: Chapter 2 – After returning to the criminal underworld to repay a debt, John Wick discovers that a large bounty has been put on his life.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum – John Wick is on the run after killing a member of the international assassins’ guild, and with a $14 million price tag on his head, he is the target of hit men and women everywhere.

The Hulk – Bruce Banner, a scientist on the run from the U.S. Government, must find a cure for the monster he turns into whenever he loses his temper.

Anna – Beneath Anna Poliatova’s striking beauty lies a secret that will unleash her indelible strength and skill to become one of the world’s most feared government assassins.

Salt – A CIA agent goes on the run after a defector accuses her of being a Russian spy.

Desperate Riders – A loner and a female sharpshooter must save a boy’s mother from a ruthless outlaw.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines – A machine from a post-apocalyptic future travels back in time to protect a man and a woman from an advanced robotic assassin to ensure they both survive a nuclear attack.

Terminator Salvation – In 2018, a mysterious new weapon in the war against the machines, half-human and half-machine, comes to John Connor on the eve of a resistance attack on Skynet. But whose side is he on, and can he be trusted?

Free drama movies on The Roku Channel | October 2022

Law Abiding Citizen – A frustrated man decides to take justice into his own hands after a plea bargain sets one of his family’s killers free.

The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby – One couple’s story as they try to reclaim the life and love they once knew and pick up the pieces of a past that may be too far gone.

American Gangster – An outcast New York City cop is charged with bringing down Harlem drug lord Frank Lucas, whose real life inspired this partly biographical film.

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006) – A struggling salesman takes custody of his son as he’s poised to begin a life-changing professional career.

Free comedy movies on The Roku Channel | October 2022

Meet the Fockers – All hell breaks loose when the Byrnes family meets the Focker family for the first time.

Meet the Parents – Male nurse Greg Focker meets his girlfriend’s parents before proposing, but her suspicious father is every date’s worst nightmare.

Little Fockers – Family-patriarch Jack Byrnes wants to appoint a successor. Does his son-in-law, the male nurse Greg Focker, have what it takes?

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan – An Israeli Special Forces Soldier fakes his death so he can re-emerge in New York City as a hair stylist.

Kindergarten Cop – A tough cop must pose as a kindergarten teacher in order to locate a dangerous criminal’s ex-wife, who may hold the key to putting him behind bars.

Burn After Reading – A disk containing mysterious information from a CIA agent ends up in the hands of two unscrupulous and daft gym employees who attempt to sell it.

The Watch (2012) – Four men who form a neighborhood watch group as a way to get out of their day-to-day family routines find themselves defending the Earth from an alien invasion.

Never Been Kissed – A newspaper reporter enrolls in high school as part of research for a story.

While You Were Sleeping – A hopelessly romantic Chicago Transit Authority token collector is mistaken for the fiancée of a coma patient.

Free kids & family movies on The Roku Channel | October 2022

The Sandlot – In the summer of 1962, a new kid in town is taken under the wing of a young baseball prodigy and his rowdy team, resulting in many adventures.

Gnomeo & Juliet – Separated by a garden fence and a feud, are blue gnomes on one side and red gnomes on the other. This doesn’t stop blue Gnomeo and red Juliet from falling in love with each other. Do they have a future together?

The Book of Life – Manolo, a young man who is torn between fulfilling the expectations of his family and following his heart, embarks on an adventure that spans three fantastic worlds where he must face his greatest fears.

Rookie of the Year – When an accident miraculously gives a boy an incredibly powerful pitching arm, he becomes a major league pitcher for the Chicago Cubs.

Free thriller movies on The Roku Channel | October 2022

A Simple Favor (Launch Oct. 4) – Stephanie is a single mother with a parenting vlog who befriends Emily, a secretive upper-class woman who has a child at the same elementary school. When Emily goes missing, Stephanie takes it upon herself to investigate.

Arachnophobia – A species of South American killer spider hitches a lift to the U.S. in a coffin and starts to breed and kill.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992) – Flighty teenage girl Buffy Summers learns that she is her generation’s destined battler of vampires.

Those are all of the free movies coming to The Roku Channel in October. There are also a few new TV shows and original series streaming free in October:

This Old House (10/3) – The host guides various participants as they repair and renovate various houses.

Ask This Old House (10/3) – Tom Silva, Richard Trethewey, Roger Cook and host Kevin O’Connor, the experts of Ask This Old House, travel the country making house calls in order to answer homeowner questions and everyday home improvement projects.

Young Rock (10/4) – A look at the formative years of superstar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson as he grows up through life.

Martha Gardens (10/14) – With it’s acres of gardens, pastures, orchards, greenhouses, and animals, Martha Stewart’s Bedford Farm serves as the backdrop for her gardening lessons and tips.

Milk Street’s Cooking School (10/28) – Christopher Kimball seeks to inspire home cooks to try new techniques, ingredients, and tools.

Milk Street’s My Family Recipe (10/28) – With a combination of historical context and modern culinary know-how, chefs Christopher Kimball and Cheryl Day help home cooks recreate lost or forgotten cherished family recipes.

We’ll be back next month with all of the latest movies and shows on The Roku Channel.

More Roku coverage: For even more Roku news, visit our Roku guide.