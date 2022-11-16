If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.

This month features one of The Roku Channel’s biggest infusions of live channels to date. A whopping 36 linear channels debuted on the service this week, including two AMC channels, a PGA Tour channel, and a Great British Baking Show channel.

The Roku Channel adds 36 new linear channels

Here are descriptions of the 36 new live channels now available on The Roku Channel:

About K-Content by CJ ENM: Meet the best K-content channel from Asia’s #1 entertainment company.

Hands-on inspiration for making your house a home. Emeril Lagasse Channel: Award-winning celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse shares his culinary prowess and signature New Orlean” style on The Emeril Lagasse Channel: a one-of-a-kind foodie fan-experience. BAM!

A talented batch of amateur bakers face off in a 10-week competition, in hopes of being named the U.K.’s best. HBCU-Go Sports: A cultural lifestyle destination and leading sports media provider for the nation’s 105 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across all sports, including football, basketball, volleyball, and Olympic sports. HBCU-Go embraces and represents the voice of Black excellence every day of the year, offering viewers the best in live sports, original series, documentaries, films, and comedy.

If you are looking for even more to watch on Roku, we have got you covered. Roku added 27 on-demand movies to The Roku Channel in November, including Office Space and Wall Street. Best of all, they’re streaming free, as long as you don’t mind ads. Plus, Roku is expanding. See our review of the Roku Indoor Camera SE.

