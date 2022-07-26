The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in August – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in August.

The Roku Channel added 22 new movies back in July, including Space Jam and Hitch. Another 27 movies are joining the library in August. Some of the highlights next month are Apollo 13, Interview with the Vampire, and The Social Network.

They are all free to watch on The Roku Channel. You can access The Roku Channel on nearly any smart device. The service is also available online at TheRokuChannel.com.

In addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also features a number of live channels. These include ABC News Live, Family Feud, Real Crime, Fubo Sports Network, Movie Favorites by Lifetime, and WeatherNation.

Free movies on The Roku Channel in August 2022

Apollo 13

Dead Poets Society

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Interview with the Vampire

License to Wed

My Son

No Good Deed

Out of Africa

Paddington 2

Practical Magic

Queen of the Damned

Run All Night

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Stepmom

Stuart Little

The 5th Wave

The Devil Wears Prada

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The Last Stand

The Rock

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2

The Social Network

The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)

The Vow (2012)

Whiplash

Those are the free movies coming to The Roku Channel this August. There are also a few TV shows that you’ll be able to watch for free on the service:

Emeril Live

Martha Bakes

Mary Kills People

The Fosters

We’ll be back next month with all of the latest movies and shows on The Roku Channel.

More Roku coverage: For even more Roku news, visit our Roku guide.