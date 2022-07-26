The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in August – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in August.
The Roku Channel added 22 new movies back in July, including Space Jam and Hitch. Another 27 movies are joining the library in August. Some of the highlights next month are Apollo 13, Interview with the Vampire, and The Social Network.
They are all free to watch on The Roku Channel. You can access The Roku Channel on nearly any smart device. The service is also available online at TheRokuChannel.com.
In addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also features a number of live channels. These include ABC News Live, Family Feud, Real Crime, Fubo Sports Network, Movie Favorites by Lifetime, and WeatherNation.
Free movies on The Roku Channel in August 2022
- Apollo 13
- Dead Poets Society
- Diary of a Mad Black Woman
- I Can Do Bad All By Myself
- Interview with the Vampire
- License to Wed
- My Son
- No Good Deed
- Out of Africa
- Paddington 2
- Practical Magic
- Queen of the Damned
- Run All Night
- Steel Magnolias (1989)
- Stepmom
- Stuart Little
- The 5th Wave
- The Devil Wears Prada
- The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
- The Last Stand
- The Rock
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants
- The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2
- The Social Network
- The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 (2009)
- The Vow (2012)
- Whiplash
Those are the free movies coming to The Roku Channel this August. There are also a few TV shows that you’ll be able to watch for free on the service:
- Emeril Live
- Martha Bakes
- Mary Kills People
- The Fosters
We’ll be back next month with all of the latest movies and shows on The Roku Channel.
More Roku coverage: For even more Roku news, visit our Roku guide.