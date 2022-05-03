Roku just revealed 18 new movies and TV shows that will stream free on The Roku Channel

Roku hosted the first live NewFronts presentation in New York City this Tuesday. During the presentation, the company announced 18 original productions currently in the works for The Roku Channel. They include new seasons of Quibi shows which Roku acquired early last year, such as Most Dangerous Game and Die Hart. There are a bunch of other originals coming as well, like WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story starring Daniel Radcliffe.

Roku didn’t confirm any release dates for the originals coming to The Roku Channel. But it did share the following trailer for the upcoming Weird Al movie:

Scripted content coming to The Roku Channel

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story: Feature-length comedy about the life and career of the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time “Weird Al” Yankovic (Daniel Radcliffe).

Most Dangerous Game season 2: Determined to protect his sister, Victor Suero (David Castañeda) agrees to participate in a 24-hour deadly game in New York City organized by Miles Seller (Christoph Waltz).

Die Hart season 2: follows fictionalized Kevin Hart as he tries to level up his action star status.

Slip: A comedy following a woman (Zoe Lister-Jones) through parallel universes as she enters new relationships in an attempt to find her way back to her partner and eventually herself.

Children Ruin Everything season 2: A heartwarming and relatable comedy about living with the worst roommates of all: young children.

Unscripted content coming to The Roku Channel

The Great American Baking Show : Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith serve up the American version of the most beloved baking show on the planet, bringing together passionate, talented bakers to compete in the iconic tent to see who will be named America’s Best Amateur Baker.

Delicioso: Roku's inaugural Spanish Language original series, a cooking competition, rooted in the rich stories and traditions of Latin heritage through premium documentary storytelling.

Honest Renovations: A home renovation series that dives into the trials & tribulations of new parenthood, hosted by Jessica Alba and Lizzy Mathis.

To Paris for Love: A Reality Rom-Com: A first-of-its-kind, feature-length twist on the traditional "romantic comedy" genre following three, real single friends in the City of Lights, hailed from Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and Zoë Saldaña's Cinestar.

Chrissy's Court season 2 + 3: Chrissy Teigen and her mother Pepper Thai reign supreme as the Judge and Bailiff in this courtroom. The plaintiffs, defendants, and disputes are real – with Chrissy's decisions over these small claims cases final and binding.

Martha Gardens: Martha Stewart is a passionate gardener and cultivator of plants and vegetables. Over the course of a year in the life of her incredible 153-acre farm, Martha will share the tips, tricks and tools that gardeners of all skill levels need to be successful—and have fun.

Martha Cooks: Lifestyle icon Martha Stewart cooks 100 of her favorite recipes, working with world renowned chefs and dear friends, all from her home kitchen in Bedford, New York.

Martha Holidays: Martha Stewart is your host for everything holiday! From festive family dishes and dazzling desserts, from decorating tips to thoughtful gift ideas, Martha will share her secrets for a successful and joyous holiday season.

Emeril Tailgates: Whether you're in the parking lot or the living room, no game is complete without the food and drinks you share with family and friends. Chef and grill master Emeril Lagasse will add his signature "kick" to regionally specific dishes inspired by popular tailgate fare from across the country, from Buffalo wings to Kansas City BBQ.

Chef Emeril Lagasse hosts a cooking show in the heart of New Orleans, highlighting his restaurant menus, cookbooks and air fryer favorites. Milk Street’s Cooking School: With appealing, approachable recipes from around the world, Kimball and his team of experts seek to inspire home cooks to try new techniques, ingredients, and tools that will make them more confident, more successful and more excited to get in the kitchen.

The Roku Channel is shaping up to be a major player in the coming years. In case you missed it, we also shared the list of free movies coming to the streaming service in May. Some of the highlights include Con Air, Black Swan, and The Revenant.

