The Roku Channel is adding 26 free movies in May – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only option, as many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in May.

Roku has plenty in store while we wait for SLIP, which is shaping up to be an awesome new Roku original.

Free movies on The Roku Channel in May 2022

The Roku Channel added 22 new movies in April, including Caddyshack and You’ve Got Mail. Well, another 26 movies are joining the library this May. Some of the highlights include Con Air, Black Swan, and The Revenant.

Keep in mind that these are all free to watch on The Roku Channel. You can access The Roku Channel from almost any smart device. It’s also available online at TheRokuChannel.com. In addition to on-demand movies and shows, it also features a number of live channels. These include ABC News Live, Movie Favorites by Lifetime, and WeatherNation.

Exclusive movies on The Roku Channel in May 2022

Initiation (5/1) – Whiton University unravels the night a star athlete is murdered, kicking off a spree of social media slayings that force students to uncover the truth behind the school’s hidden secrets and the horrifying meaning of an exclamation point.

Twist (5/27) – A modern take on the classic tale of Oliver Twist.

Free action movies in May 2022

The Revenant – A frontiersman on a fur trading expedition in the 1820s fights for survival after being mauled by a bear and left for dead by members of his own hunting team.

Con Air – Newly paroled ex-con and former U.S. Ranger Cameron Poe finds himself trapped in a prisoner transport plane when the passengers seize control.

Midway – The story of the Battle of Midway, told by the leaders and the sailors who fought it.

Parker – A thief with a unique code of professional ethics is double-crossed by his crew and left for dead. Assuming a new disguise and forming an unlikely alliance with a woman on the inside, he looks to hijack the score of the crew’s latest heist.

Drive – An action drama about a mysterious Hollywood stuntman and mechanic who moonlights as a getaway driver and finds himself in trouble when he helps out his neighbor.

Kingdom of Heaven – Balian of Ibelin travels to Jerusalem during the Crusades of the 12th century, and there he finds himself as the defender of the city and its people.

Free drama movies in May 2022

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button – Tells the story of Benjamin Button, a man who starts aging backwards with consequences.

Moneyball – Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane’s successful attempt to assemble a baseball team on a lean budget by employing computer-generated analysis to acquire new players.

The Sisters Brothers – Eli and Charlie Sisters, an infamous duo of gunslinging assassins, chase a gold prospector and his unexpected ally in 1850s Oregon.

Judy – Legendary performer Judy Garland arrives in London in the winter of 1968 to perform a series of sold-out concerts.

Pearl Harbor – A tale of war and romance mixed in with history. The story follows two lifelong friends and a beautiful nurse who are caught up in the horror of an infamous Sunday morning in 1941.

Free thriller movies in May 2022

Black Swan – A committed dancer struggles to maintain her sanity after winning the lead role in a production of Tchaikovsky’s “Swan Lake”.

Panic Room – A divorced woman and her diabetic daughter take refuge in their newly-purchased house’s safe room, when three men break in, searching for a missing fortune.

Free romance movies in May 2022

The Fault in Our Stars – Two teenage cancer patients begin a life-affirming journey to visit a reclusive author in Amsterdam.

A Walk in the Clouds – A married soldier returning from World War II poses as a pregnant woman’s husband to save her from her father’s anger and honor.

Two Weeks Notice – A lawyer decides that she’s used too much like a nanny by her boss, so she walks out on him.

Dear John – A romantic drama about a soldier who falls for a conservative college student while he’s home on leave.

The Proposal – A pushy boss forces her young assistant to marry her in order to keep her visa status in the U.S. and avoid deportation to Canada.

Free comedy movies in May 2022

Like Mike – A 13-year-old orphan becomes an NBA superstar after trying on a pair of sneakers with the faded initials “M.J.” inside.

Yogi Bear – A documentary filmmaker travels to Jellystone Park to shoot a project and soon crosses paths with Yogi Bear, his sidekick Boo-Boo and Ranger Smith.

Life As We Know It – Two single adults become caregivers to an orphaned girl when their mutual best friends die in an accident.

Holmes & Watson – A humorous take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic mysteries featuring Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson.

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel – British retirees travel to India to take up residence in what they believe is a newly restored hotel. Less luxurious than advertised, the Marigold Hotel nevertheless slowly begins to charm in unexpected ways.

Good Morning Vietnam – In 1965, an unorthodox and irreverent DJ named Adrian Cronauer begins to shake up things when he is assigned to the U.S. Armed Services radio station in Vietnam.

