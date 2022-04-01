The Roku Channel is adding 22 free movies in April – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only option, as many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in April.

Free movies on The Roku Channel in April 2022

As you might recall, The Roku Channel added 33 new movies in March, including Ace Ventura: Pet Detective and Armageddon. Well, another 22 movies are joining the library this April. Some of the highlights include Caddyshack, The Shining, and You’ve Got Mail.

Keep in mind that these are all free to watch on The Roku Channel. You can access The Roku Channel from almost any smart device. It’s also available online at TheRokuChannel.com. In addition to on-demand movies and shows, it also features a number of live channels. These include ABC News Live, Movie Favorites by Lifetime, and WeatherNation.

Free action movies in April 2022

Courage Under Fire – A U.S. Army officer, despondent about a deadly mistake he made, investigates a female chopper commander’s worthiness for the Medal of Honor.

Exodus: Gods and Kings – The defiant leader Moses rises up against Egyptian Pharaoh Ramses II, setting six hundred thousand slaves on a monumental journey of escape from Egypt and its terrifying cycle of deadly plagues.

The Spy Who Dumped Me – Best friends Audrey and Morgan unwittingly become entangled in an international conspiracy when one of them discovers that the boyfriend who dumped her was actually a spy.

Risen – In 33 AD, a Roman Tribune in Judea is tasked to find the missing body of Jesus Christ, who rose from the dead.

Free drama movies in April 2022

Coyote Ugly – Aspiring songwriter Violet Sanford, after getting a job at a women-run NYC bar that teases its male patrons, comes out of her shell.

A Civil Action – A tenacious lawyer takes on a case involving a major company responsible for causing several people to be diagnosed with leukemia due to the town’s water supply being contaminated, at the risk of bankrupting his firm and career.

The Bodyguard – A former Secret Service agent takes on the job of bodyguard to an R&B singer, whose lifestyle is most unlike a President’s.

Trouble with the Curve – A daughter tries to remedy her dysfunctional relationship with her ailing father, a decorated baseball scout, by helping him on a recruiting trip that could be his last.

The Bank Job – Martine offers Terry a lead on a foolproof bank hit on London’s Baker Street. She targets a roomful of safe deposit boxes worth millions in cash and jewelry along with a treasure trove of dirty secrets.

Country Strong – A rising country-music songwriter works with a fallen star to work their way to fame, causing romantic complications along the way.

Searching – After his teenage daughter goes missing, a desperate father tries to find clues on her laptop.

Free horror movies in April 2022

Jennifer’s Body – A newly-possessed high-school cheerleader turns into a succubus who specializes in killing her male classmates. Can her best friend put an end to the horror?

The Shining – A family heads to an isolated hotel for the winter where a sinister presence influences the father into violence, while his psychic son sees horrific forebodings from both past and future.

Free romance movies in April 2022

Bride Wars – Two best friends become rivals when they schedule their respective weddings on the same day.

Something to Talk About – A woman’s world is rocked when she discovers her husband is cheating on her.

Cruel Intentions – Two vicious step-siblings of an elite Manhattan prep school make a wager: to deflower the new headmaster’s daughter before the start of term.

You’ve Got Mail – Book superstore magnate, Joe Fox and independent book shop owner, Kathleen Kelly fall in love in the anonymity of the Internet both blissfully unaware that he’s trying to put her out of business.

Free comedy movies in April 2022

Romy and Michelle’s High School Reunion – Two dim-witted, inseparable friends hit the road for their ten-year high school reunion and concoct an elaborate lie about their lives in order to impress their classmates.

3000 – An aging baseball star who goes by the nickname, Mr. 3000, finds out many years after retirement that he didn’t quite reach 3,000 hits. Now at age 47, he’s back to try and reach that goal.

When Harry Met Sally… – Harry and Sally have known each other for years, and are very good friends, but they fear sex would ruin the friendship.

Deuce Bigalow European Gigolo – Deuce is tricked again into man-whoring by T.J., only in Amsterdam while other man-whores are being murdered in his midst.

Caddyshack – An exclusive golf course has to deal with a brash new member and a destructive dancing gopher.

Caddyshack 2 – When a crass new-money tycoon’s membership application is turned down at a snooty country club, he retaliates by buying the club and turning it into a tacky amusement park.

Free animated movies in April 2022

Robots – In a robot world, a young idealistic inventor travels to the big city to join his inspiration’s company, only to find himself opposing its sinister new management.

