The Roku Channel is adding 33 free movies in March – here’s the full list

Roku has increasingly positioned itself as a source of quality streaming entertainment, with tons of third-party content as well as Roku Originals, to complement Roku streaming media players like streaming sticks and soundbars.

For one thing, a report from Activate Consulting shows that The Roku Channel is now the fifth most popular streaming service. And it offers an estimated US audience of more than 70 million viewers more than 80,000 on-demand movies and TV shows. Moreover, like every streamer, The Roku Channel is ramping up fast on the original programming side. And it plans to launch dozens of original shows over the next couple of years.

New Roku Channel movies in March

Something for everyone — for free! 📺 https://t.co/y5880a4EWI — The Roku Channel (@TheRokuChannel) March 2, 2022

This effort really ramped up with Roku’s purchase of a library of programs from the now-defunct Quibi. Meanwhile, other original efforts along those lines include titles like the WEIRD: The ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Story. For that movie coming soon to the platform, actor Daniel Radcliffe will play the singer. With Rachel Evan Wood also making an appearance as Madonna in the film.

There are, as mentioned, also tons of third-party titles to enjoy on The Roku Channel. And some of those new action movies to check out this month include, with descriptions provided by Roku:

Armageddon — After discovering that an asteroid the size of Texas is going to impact Earth in less than a month, NASA recruits a misfit team of deep-core drillers to save the planet.

Man on Fire — In Mexico City, a former CIA operative swears vengeance on those who committed an unspeakable act against the family he was hired to protect.

Open Range — A former gunslinger is forced to take up arms again. That’s after he and his cattle crew are threatened by a corrupt lawman.

Takers — A group of bank robbers find their multi-million dollar plan interrupted by a hard-boiled detective.

Blue Streak — A former convict poses as a cop to retrieve a diamond he stole years ago.

New dramas available to watch on The Roku Channel

Beasts of the Southern Wild — Faced with both her hot-tempered father’s fading health and melting ice-caps that flood her ramshackle bayou community and unleash ancient aurochs, six-year-old Hushpuppy must learn the ways of courage and love.

An Education — A coming-of-age story about a teenage girl in 1960s suburban London. And how her life changes with the arrival of a playboy nearly twice her age.

Elle — A successful businesswoman tracks down the unknown man who raped her.

No Good Deed — An unstable escaped convict terrorizes a woman who is alone with her two children.

New Jack City — A crime lord ascends to power and becomes megalomaniacal. Meanwhile, a maverick police detective vows to stop him.

Any Given Sunday — A behind-the-scenes look at the life-and-death struggles of modern-day gladiators and those who lead them.

Selena — The true story of Selena, a Texas-born Tejano singer who rose from cult status to performing at the Astrodome, as well as having chart topping albums on the Latin music charts.

Cake — The acerbic, hilarious Claire Bennett becomes fascinated by the suicide of a woman in her chronic pain support group. As she uncovers the details of Nina’s suicide and develops a poignant relationship with Nina’s husband, she also grapples with her own, very raw personal tragedy.

Romance movies added

Brooklyn — An Irish immigrant lands in 1950s Brooklyn, where she quickly falls into a romance with a local. When her past catches up with her, however, she must choose between two countries and the lives that exist within.

Brown Sugar — Friends since childhood, a magazine editor and a hip-hop record executive stumble into romantic territory.

Something’s Gotta Give — A swinger on the cusp of being a senior citizen with a taste for young women falls in love with an accomplished woman closer to his age.

The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby — One couple’s story as they try to reclaim the life and love they once knew. As well as pick up the pieces of a past that may be too far gone.

More films coming

In addition to action and romance movies, The Roku Channel will also, of course, have plenty of films for comedy lovers to enjoy this month. Those include:

Shrek — A mean lord exiles fairytale creatures to the swamp of a grumpy ogre, who must go on a quest and rescue a princess for the lord in order to get his land back.

Shrek 2 — Shrek and Fiona travel to the Kingdom of Far Far Away, where Fiona’s parents are King and Queen, to celebrate their marriage. When they arrive, they find they are not as welcome as they thought they would be.

Battle of the Sexes — The true story of the 1973 tennis match between Billie Jean King and ex-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs.

The Sixth Man — A college athlete returns from the dead to help his brother’s basketball team win the NCAA title.

Shallow Hal — A shallow man falls in love with a 300-pound woman because of her inner beauty.

Office Space — Three company workers who hate their jobs decide to rebel against their greedy boss.

Super Troopers — Five Vermont state troopers try to save their jobs and out-work the local police department.

Super Troopers 2 — When a border dispute arises between the US and Canada, the Super Troopers are tasked with establishing a Highway Patrol station in the disputed area.

9 to 5 — Three female employees of a sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot turn the tables on him.

Other comedies coming soon

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective — A goofy detective specializing in animals goes in search of the missing mascot of the Miami Dolphins.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls — The titular pet detective returns to investigate the disappearance of a rare white bat.

Troop Beverly Hills — A soon to be divorced Beverly Hills socialite is determined to prove to her husband and herself that she can finish what she starts out to do, by becoming a den mother to a troop of Beverly Hills Girl Scouts.

Little Big League — A young boy is bequeathed the ownership of a professional baseball team.

The Longshots — The true story of Jasmine Plummer. At the age of eleven, she became the first female to play in Pop Warner football tournament in its 56-year history.

Free exclusive films