Over the past 10 years or so, our TVs have become more and more like oversized smartphones. And, even those that don’t have a smart TV or use their TV’s smart functionality often use an external device to access streaming services and other apps. One of the biggest makers of both those smart TV platforms, and the devices that power them, is Roku.

The Roku operating system has hundreds of millions of users, and in fact, is one of the most popular smart platforms out there. Here’s everything you need to know about the company.

What is Roku?

Roku is a digital streaming company that makes both the Roku operating system, and devices that can power that operating system.

But you don’t necessarily have to buy a Roku device to use the Roku operating system. One of the ways that Roku has managed to amass such a large customer base is through partnerships with third-party companies. That means that you could buy a TV from TCL, Hisense, Sharp, or JVC, and get the Roku operating system built right into it.

Of course, part of how Roku gets customers is through selling low-cost streaming devices. Roku’s streaming players start at around $25 for the entry-level Roku Express, and range up to $180 for the Roku Streambar Pro, which doubles as a soundbar. Roku also sells some accessories for its devices, like the Roku Wireless Speakers, which can connect to Roku streaming devices to improve their sound quality.

Roku OS

The main way that Roku makes money is through advertising on the Roku operating system. The Roku operating system is relatively easy to navigate, and is organized in a grid of tiles for different streaming services. The system supports most major operating systems — including the likes of Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and more.

Roku also supports and number of smart features. You can integrate Roku with Google Assistant and Alexa, meaning that you can use your voice to control certain aspects of it. And, you can set it up with Apple’s HomeKit — which lets you control your TV straight from your phone and use Siri. That’s not to mention the Google Cast and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It’s really pretty versatile when it comes to smart home compatibility.

Roku streaming devices

So how can you use the Roku operating system? Well, if you don’t have a TV with Roku built into it, you can use it through one of Roku’s streaming devices. Roku offers a number of streaming devices. Here are some of their best ones.

Roku Express

The Roku Express is Roku’s entry-level streaming device. The device comes in at $24.99, and is a little weak on features — though it’s great for those who just want to access the Roku operating system without the bells and whistles. This device only has a 1,080p resolution, but it still works fine if you can deal with the low resolution.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

The Streaming Stick 4K really steps things up in terms of quality. As the name suggests, it supports a 4K resolution, plus it supports HDR for a more realistic image quality. The Streaming Stick 4K also supports Rokus voice remote. It comes at $49.99.

Roku Ultra

The Roku Ultra is Roku’s highest-end basic streaming device, offering a 4K resolution, HDR, and Dolby Vision. The device also comes with a voice remote with personal shortcuts, and more. Of course, it’s also a little more expensive than Roku’s other streaming devices, coming at $99.99.

Roku Streambar

The Roku Streambar is a little more than just a streaming box. It’s a whole soundbar, with a streaming device built right into it. It supports all the same standards as the Roku Ultra, plus it has decent speakers built into it, allowing you to get better audio than you would get with your TV’s built-in speakers.