Best Google Assistant speakers of 2022

Google Assistant speakers are some of the most useful items you can add to a smart home setup. They’re versatile devices that can add a lot to any space, especially for anyone who loves to automate tasks and enjoy their favorite media at their convenience. They can help you set and enable routines for your home network of smart devices, too, and even assist you with keeping in touch with your friends and family. You might be surprised at the sheer number of tasks your speakers can do, depending on which model you choose to purchase. But with all that in mind, what is the best Google Assistant speaker for you and your home?

It can be difficult to discern which Google Assistant speaker is right for you. There are a number of devices to choose from, with various form factors and functionality. You can opt for Google Assistant speakers with and without screens as well, which opens up even more opportunities for choice. But you don’t have to make a decision alone. That’s why we’re here. We can help you decide which speaker is the most useful and convenient for you and your lifestyle. That should help make it simpler to settle on a speaker that can do everything you’re looking for.

Here are a few things you should keep in mind when considering which Google Assistant speaker to buy. Are you looking for a device that primarily pumps out fantastic audio, or multipurpose speakers that can play music as an additional feature? Do you want to take the speaker with you? Are you looking to use the speaker as a central hub for the rest of the Google or smart devices in your home?

You should also be mindful of each Google Assistant speaker’s size and shape. Do you absolutely need it to be small and easily portable, or do you want a device with large, booming bass? Do you think you might want to use it for communicating with friends and family?

We’ve lined out our picks for the best Google Assistant speakers below. Once you’ve taken a look, be sure to check out some of the best smart home devices and best smart security systems to deck out your home with the best tech on the market.

Best overall Google Assistant speaker: Google Nest Audio

Image source: Google

Pros: Slick and modern-looking, responsive voice controls, great sound

Cons: No audio out, a bit pricey

The Google Nest Audio speaker is a balanced and attractive option. Reminiscent of Apple’s HomePod Mini, the Nest Audio looks and sounds great. It serves balanced treble and bass with thunderous volume. It’s large enough for impressive volume, while remaining compact for smaller living spaces. Its cloth-covered exterior makes it simple to match to your home decor, and helps disguise its true purpose: a voice-controlled speaker. At a glance, it’s a taller device that lights up when you converse with Google Assistant. To the untrained eye, it doesn’t even resemble a smart home device. That’s part of its charm.

Though it’s primarily voice-controlled, it does feature touch points. Tap the top of the device to play and pause. Tap to the left and right to adjust volume. When issuing commands, the speaker’s three mics do a great job of picking your voice up. You rarely need to repeat yourself, a fantastic boon for smart speakers. From top to bottom, the Google Nest Audio speaker is leaps and bounds ahead of its predecessor. If you need a great all-round choice, this is absolutely the speaker you’ll want to bring into your home. Plus, it comes in multiple colors, in case soft gray just isn’t your thing.

Price: Buy Now Available from a partner

BGR may receive a commission

Best-sounding Google Assistant speaker: Sonos One

Image source: Sonos

Pros: Excellent sound quality, hundreds of apps to choose from, small and portable

Cons: Pricier than most other Google Assistant speakers, doesn’t have access to all Assistant features

Google Assistant speakers come in various shapes and sizes. They also excel in different areas. If sound quality is the most important feature to you, nab the Sonos One. It’s one of the best-sounding speakers on the market, by far. Though it’s small in stature, the sound it produces is decidedly mighty. You can even link multiple Sonos One devices together for louder, home-filling sound. Its tweeter, mid-woofer, and dual amplifiers put in some serious work. Enter a home with just one of these devices playing, and you’ll be blown away.

Excellent stereo sound aside, the Sonos One makes a great digital assistant. Choose from a wide variety of streaming services to kit it out. It doesn’t support every single Assistant command available, but that’s a small price to pay for audiophile-grade sound. Thanks to apps like Spotify and Pandora, there are plenty of reasons to keep rocking with this little but loud speaker. You will be paying a premium when it comes to an entry fee, though. If all that matters to you is keeping up with the Joneses in terms of audio fidelity, however, you really can’t go wrong here. Plus, Sonos One makes an excellent gift for like-minded listeners.

Sonos One (Gen 2) - Voice Controlled Smart Speaker with Amazon Alexa Built-in - Black Price: Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best portable Google Assistant speaker: Sonos Move

Image source: Sonos/Amazon

Pros: Fantastic sound, easily portable, TruePlay technology

Cons: Pricier than most speakers, a bit heavy

The Sonos speaker family is full of great choices for Google Assistant users. The Sonos Move is a portable speaker user’s dream. Move it around from place to place with ease. Thanks to its 2 amplifiers, tweeter, and mid-woofer, it busts out some serious sound. It works equally well, whether you cart it around inside or outside. Thanks to its Auto TruePlay tech, its sound adapts to any environment. So whether you keep it in a bedroom or listen in your backyard, it sounds great. That makes it a versatile option for anyone looking for a unique Google Assistant speaker.

The Move is quite heavy, and it’s also weather-resistant. At 6 pounds, it’ll stay put wherever you decide to plant it. If you happen to drop it, it should remain in great shape. It’s as rugged as can be. It should be, as it’s a bit pricier than most speakers. That comes attached to the Sonos name, but when you’re getting this kind of quality, you won’t mind paying a bit more. At the end of the day, you get Google Assistant functionality with enhanced, portable audio. It’ll stand the test of time, too. Those are all great reasons to shell out more.

Price: Buy Now Available from a partner

BGR may receive a commission

Best budget Google Assistant speaker: Google Nest Mini

Image source: Google

You don’t have to shell out major cash for a Google Assistant speaker. The Google Nest Mini does the job beautifully for under $50. It comes in a variety of hues and features a fabric covering. These details give it a luxe feel that make it fantastic for planting around your home. You can buy multiples to enjoy Google Assistant functionality around your home. Plus, it includes an extra microphone, fantastic sound, and a chip that learns based on your usage. It’s the total package for an unbeatable price. That means it should work for just about any budget.

You can drop a Google Nest Mini around the home where you need it. Alternatively, you can hang it on the wall. Its touch controls let you switch up your volume. Plus, a physical button turns the microphone on and off. It’s an intuitive combination of touch and physical control. That gives it a modern lilt and a fun reason to keep coming back to it as a daily driver. If you don’t want to break the bank on a smart speaker, the Google Nest Mini should fit the bill. Plus, they’re affordable enough to replace should one have issues.

Pros: Affordable, small and modern, plenty of colors to choose from.

Cons: Few external ports.

Price: Buy Now Available from a partner

BGR may receive a commission

Best Google Assistant smart display: Google Nest Hub Max

Image source: Google

Sometimes, a smart speaker isn’t enough. You want to interact with your Google Assistant speaker via display. The Google Nest Hub Max is a great choice to do just that. In addition to dual 18mm 10-watt tweeters and a 75mm 30-watt woofer, it has a large, 10-inch display. That makes it perfect for using touch controls while streaming videos, issuing commands, and controlling your smart devices. It’s also perfect for making video calls to chat with friends and family. It uses Google Duo exclusively, but it’s still very much a great calling device.

Its speakers sound crisp, loud, and clear. But one of the coolest parts about the Google Nest Hub Max is its tracking ability. Should you choose to use it for calls, it can follow you around the room. This motion-tracking feature will ensure you’re always centered while moving. If you want to turn the camera off, there’s even a switch to do that as well. The screen is bright, sharp, and perfect for calls both long and short. So if you’re tired of audio being your only interaction, opt for a display-based speaker instead. You’ll find that the Google Nest Hub Max has everything you need and more.

Pros: Large display screen, great speakers, motion-tracking feature.

Cons: Relegated to Google Duo for calls.

Price: Buy Now Available from a partner

BGR may receive a commission