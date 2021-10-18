Best smart security systems of 2021: Smart protection for your home

It’s simpler than ever to outfit your home with a smart security system. In recent years, it’s been a requirement to contact the security provider of your choice for installation. But now you can take matters into your own hands for quick and easy setup, including multiple cameras around your home and outside of it, and for a surprisingly low price at that. You can fortify your home and keep you and your loved ones safe for less money and less frustration than ever.

But with the ease and convenience that smart security systems offer comes a bit of confusion, too. Which configuration is right for you? Which company offers the best options and best equipment? Do you need to pay to store footage via cloud, or can you use SD card storage? And which of your smart home devices is each system compatible with? These are all valid questions that you might need help with answering. Luckily, we’ve got you covered with a list of our favorite smart security systems for your home. So, you can start the buying process sooner rather than later.

Be sure to check out our picks for the best smart security systems. Alternatively, don’t miss our guide on the best smart security cameras for building your own system.

Best smart security system overall: SimpliSafe Home Security System

Pros: Multiple sensors, add-ons available, easy setup

Cons: Incompatible with non-SimpliSafe equipment

SimpliSafe is a reliable and simple DIY security system. It can be set up in minutes without any power tools or drilling, and out of the box you get a base station, keypad, 4 entryway sensors, and a motion sensors. There are a variety of useful add-ons you can purchase to enhance it even further, like a smart lock, indoor video camera, doorbell camera, and even a smoke sensor. Most importantly, you get to choose what kind of setup you want to put together with all of this equipment. You won’t be locked into purchasing things you don’t need, or using sensors that don’t work for the way your home is set up.

You can pay a nominal fee for 24/7 live monitoring and also integrate SimpliSafe into your other household assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s all user-friendly and effective when it comes to sensing motion and sound, and all your controls are at your fingertips. It’s a great choice for anyone, including beginners, to set up, seeing as it’s as simple as getting your package home, getting everything unboxed, and then connecting to the internet. That ease of use makes it a favorite, especially since some systems can have so many options it begins to feel frustrating.

SimpliSafe Home Security System Price: $160 Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Best security system for smart home integration: Abode Smart Security Kit

Pros: A litany of smart home integrations, great-looking equipment

Cons: Some monitoring packages can be pricey

If you’re the type of person whose home basically runs with the help of an app or smart assistant, the Abode Smart Security Kit is for you. It offers the same kind of features you’d normally expect from similar monitoring systems, but it can be used with a wide variety of home systems, including your thermostats, lighting, and much more. That means you can customize everything your security system is actively doing for you, even so far as using IFTTT macros to automate home tasks.

It’s a bit pricier to use Abode’s monitoring plan, but if you’re very particular how your home is set up with various gadget installations, it’ll be worth it to you. You’ll have assistance where you need it, and you’ll have an automatic way to check footage should you happen to need it, without worrying about buying additional storage or going through a situation where you thought you had a copy, but actually didn’t. To facilitate this, you get the main hub, motion sensor, mini door sensor, and a key fob. You can, of course, add on to this setup with additional equipment, but this is a great setup for anyone looking to dabble in the at-home smart security game.

Abode Smart Security Kit | DIY Wireless Security System | 15 Minute Setup | Self & Professional… Price: $231.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best DIY smart security system: Cove 8-Piece Home Alarm Security System

Pros: Multiple pieces in startup kit, affordable monitoring, money-back guarantee



Cons: Takes a bit longer to set up than other brands

If you’re keen on buying what you need first and then building out the rest of your home’s fortifications, Cove’s 8-Piece Home Alarm Security System is a great starting point. This package comes with a touch screen panel, 3 door/window sensors, 1 motion detector, 1 flood/freeze sensor, 2 key remotes, and a yard sign. You get all of this without the requirement to sign a contract, and Cove also offers very affordable monthly monitoring rates. That alone sets it apart from many of its competitors because often you’re locked into a year or so with one company and left to buy out your contract if you want to move.

Plus, if you want to buy pieces to add on later, you can do that. It’s a fairly recent addition to the systems on the market, but it’s more than reliable, and a great option if you want to tinker and try out something new, especially, as you risk nothing thanks to the service’s money-back guarantee. Keep in mind it may take a bit longer to set up, however, than some of the other options on this list. It’s not too much more difficult, but those unfamiliar with security tech may want to take heed.

Cove - 8 Piece Home Security Alarm System - Wireless - 24/7 Professional Monitoring - No Contra… Price: $229.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best outdoor smart security system: Blink Outdoor

Pros: Withstands the elements, long battery life, displays in full HD

Cons: No extra bells and whistles

Protecting the inside of your home is a necessity, of course. But what about the outside? You’ve got to keep an eye on your home, car, garage, and whatnot. Do all of that with this Blink 3-camera kit that integrates with Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. It’s wireless, weather-resistant, and displays in crisp HD. What’s more, it can detect motion and you can set it up in just minutes. So if you’re concerned about the type of people who darken your doorstep and want to take better stock of who’s dropping by, this is a no-brainer of a security option.

After initial setup, it’ll last for two years in terms of battery life, so you can set it and, well, forget it. It can withstand the elements in the rain, sleet, or snow. And, it can store as well as upload video clips and photos via the Blink Subscription Plan. Stay alert and receive notifications of movement and other findings via your phone. This set will give you peace of mind when it comes to your home exterior on the cheap, and you can always upgrade at a later date to incorporate additional pieces into your security system. It’s always a good idea to augment what you’ve got.

Best budget smart security system: Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit

Pros: Easy to set up, affordable, several smart home controls and integrations

Cons: Only one sensor

If you don’t want to spend an arm and a leg on a way to monitor your home, there are cheaper options available. The Ring Alarm 5-Piece Kit is an excellent budget DIY option that can get you set up and going very quickly. It comes with a base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and range extender in one package. That means you don’t have to spend time or additional cash looking all over for the right things you need to purchase and add to your Ring setup. That’s often what confuses and frustrates so many users when it comes to setting up a reliable security system in the first place.

You can set it all up yourself, then arm it from your mobile Control Center, which you can use from all of its compatible devices that support integration: your phone, PC, tablet, and more. It can be set up in just minutes, and with the Ring Protect plan, you get 24/7 paid monitoring. So, you have someone watching over you even if you don’t have time to check the cameras every five minutes. And with the money you’re saving on installation, a monthly plan doesn’t sound so bad.