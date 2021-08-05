Google just launched its first battery-powered Nest Cam and Doorbell

After listing them accidentally on the Google Store earlier this week, Google made its new Nest cameras and doorbell official. The new Google Nest Cam and Google Nest Doorbell are the company’s first battery-powered Nest home security devices. The new devices pack a few exciting new features in addition to built-in batteries. Notably, they don’t require a subscription to record video and issue alerts. Smart alert processing happens on the devices, and the Nest Cam and Doorbell will continue working even without Wi-Fi.

The first Google Nest Cam with a battery is here

The Nest Cam lineup includes three devices, but only one of the new models is available for preorder right now. That’s the new battery-powered $179.99 Google Nest Cam. The Google Nest Cam with floodlight is also new, priced at $279.99. The second-gen wired Google Nest Cam costs $99. Unlike the battery models, this one only works indoors.

The Nest Cam battery can last for several months before needing a recharge, depending on the camera’s activity. But you can also connect it to power permanently if that’s an option.

The Nest Cam is available in various colors, and it’s very easy to mount. Google says the battery-powered cameras have enough local storage to operate for an hour, even with no Wi-Fi. They’ll record everything on-device and then beam out notifications when the internet is back. Should the camera be stolen, Google might provide free replacements, depending on whether you qualify for it.

The new Nest Doorbell is available for preorder for $179.99 on Thursday as well. Like the Nest Cam, it works without a battery and offers some of the same intelligent features. It’ll recognize people, objects, and animals, and it’ll send out notifications. It also features a speaker that lets you talk to people outside your home.

Smart features don’t require a paid subscription

Google’s new Nest cams come with a few exciting upgrades. They feature a new TPU that supports better on-device object recognition. The Doorbell can recognize nine different objects without help from the cloud. It can record video and offer a live view of your door activity.

The Nest Cam also processes all events on-device, so it doesn’t have to beam any information to the cloud. It features support for Night Vision and HDR. Google points out that everything works right out of the box, no subscription required.

The Nest Cam will let you create activity zones for free, and it’ll also recognize people, animals, packages, and animals without needing a subscription. The built-in storage will offer a 24/7 live view and 3 hours of free event video history.

Upon receiving a notification, you can choose to interact with the video. You can zoom in for more details. Also, you can save clips on the phone and share them with others. Like the Doorbell, the Nest Cams come with a microphone and a speaker so you can have bi-directional conversations with others.

All of that is available for free. Should you need more storage space for events or continuous recordings, there’s the Nest Aware subscription that starts at $6/month. The service also brings familiar face alerts to your home security setup and supports 911 emergency calls.

