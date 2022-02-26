Roku just added a great new feature that Netflix has had for years

For years, Roku has been the streaming platforms to beat, with millions of users across its smart TVs and streaming accessories. Many users access Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and other streaming services with their Rokus. What some of those users might not know is that Roku has its own live and on-demand TV service called The Roku Channel. Much like Tubi or Pluto TV, The Roku Channel features thousands of hours of third-party content and live channels streaming 24 hours a day. And this week, Roku added a brand new feature to the channel called Save List that will make it easier to keep track of your favorite content.

The Roku Channels adds Save List feature

Rohit Mahto, Director of Product Management at Roku, announced the feature in a blog post earlier this week. Adding content to your Save List on The Roku Channel is easy. Just pick any TV show or movie you want to track and then click “Add to Save List” in the menu. You’ll see the saved shows and movies in your Save List row on The Roku Channel.

If this sounds familiar, it’s probably because most other streaming services have very similar features. Netflix, for example, has an option to “Add to My List” for its content. On Hulu, you can “Add to My Stuff,” while Disney Plus and HBO Max both have “+” buttons.

Once you finish watching something on your Save List (or realize that you’re never going to get around to it), select a title and click on “Remove from Save List” to remove it. If you have a Roku TV or player, you can also hit the “*” button to quickly remove a title.

More new features and additions

The Save List is just one way that Roku has spruced up The Roku Channel in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Roku added 25 new channels to the Live TV Guide. The channels include AfrolandTV, Ax Men, Crime ThrillHer, Fox Weather, Ice Road Truckers, Modern Marvels, This Old House Makers Channel, Supermarket Sweep, and Total Crime.

All of these channels are free on The Roku Channel on any supported device. If you do not own a Roku TV or a player, you can access The Roku Channel from your browser as well. All you’ll need is a Roku account, which you can create for free.

Unfortunately, Roku also retired a feature this week. As of February 23rd, Roku users can no longer launch or download non-certified channels (aka private channels). Roku has replaced private channels with two new features: Beta channels and the Independent Developer Kit.

“The Roku IDK and beta channel feature will facilitate broader innovation, improve beta testing, and offer a better development experience and a more standardized development process across streaming platforms,” the company claims.

This won’t have any effect on most of you, but it’s worth noting. Meanwhile, if you’re looking for more to watch, here are 10 of the most popular free channels on Roku. If that won’t tide you over, here are 7 more free Roku channels worth checking out.