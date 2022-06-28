The Roku Channel is adding 22 free movies in July – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in July.

The Roku Channel added 26 new movies back in June, including Independence Day and Taken. Another 22 movies are joining the library in July. Some of the highlights are As Good as it Gets, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Space Jam, and White Chicks.

They are all free to watch on The Roku Channel. You can access The Roku Channel on nearly any smart device. The service is also available online at TheRokuChannel.com.

In addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also features a number of live channels. These include ABC News Live, Family Feud, Real Crime, Fubo Sports Network, Movie Favorites by Lifetime, and WeatherNation.

Free movies on The Roku Channel in July 2022

Akeelah and the Bee (Exclusive)

As Good as it Gets

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Evita

Eyes Wide Shut

Four Christmases

Fury

Hitch

My Girl

Observe and Report

Outbreak

P.S. I Love You

Soul Surfer

Space Jam

Sucker Punk

The Count of Monte Cristo

The Pelican Brief

Three Kings

What a Girl Wants

White Chicks

Wild Hogs

Those are the free movies coming to The Roku Channel in July. There are also a few TV shows that you’ll be able to watch for free on the service:

Crash

Friday Night Lights

Love & War

Natural Born Narco (Roku Original)

We’ll be back next month with all of the latest movies and shows on The Roku Channel.

