The Roku Channel is adding 22 free movies in July – here’s the full list

Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in July.
The Roku Channel added 26 new movies back in June, including Independence Day and Taken. Another 22 movies are joining the library in July. Some of the highlights are As Good as it Gets, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Space Jam, and White Chicks.
They are all free to watch on The Roku Channel. You can access The Roku Channel on nearly any smart device. The service is also available online at TheRokuChannel.com.
In addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also features a number of live channels. These include ABC News Live, Family Feud, Real Crime, Fubo Sports Network, Movie Favorites by Lifetime, and WeatherNation.
Free movies on The Roku Channel in July 2022
- Akeelah and the Bee (Exclusive)
- As Good as it Gets
- Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood
- E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
- Evita
- Eyes Wide Shut
- Four Christmases
- Fury
- Hitch
- My Girl
- Observe and Report
- Outbreak
- P.S. I Love You
- Soul Surfer
- Space Jam
- Sucker Punk
- The Count of Monte Cristo
- The Pelican Brief
- Three Kings
- What a Girl Wants
- White Chicks
- Wild Hogs
Those are the free movies coming to The Roku Channel in July. There are also a few TV shows that you’ll be able to watch for free on the service:
- Crash
- Friday Night Lights
- Love & War
- Natural Born Narco (Roku Original)
We’ll be back next month with all of the latest movies and shows on The Roku Channel.
More Roku coverage: For even more Roku news, visit our Roku guide.