7 original shows coming to The Roku Channel for free this fall

While Netflix, Hulu, and Disney Plus fight over paid subscribers, Roku is slowly building up a formidable library of content anyone can watch for free. We have covered The Roku Channel extensively in recent months, from monthly free movies to free local news stations. This fall, the Roku library is growing even larger with seven new original shows.

7 new Roku shows premiering this fall

On Wednesday, Dan Suratt, VP of This Old House at Roku, shared the release dates for seven upcoming Roku Originals. The company actually announced these shows in May, but now we know when we can actually watch them. These are all unscripted shows starring the likes of Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, and Christopher Kimball.

Emeril Tailgates – September 8

Football fans are notoriously competitive…and not just in stadiums cheering on their teams, but at tailgate parties too. There’s always a fight over who makes the best chili, who brought the best wings, whose barbeque beef brisket reigns supreme. Well, now Emeril is going to help one lucky football fan win that fight at his next gathering. Each week on Emeril Tailgates, we will profile a different football-obsessed city and a home team super fan. We’ll surprise the fan with a trip to Emeril’s New Orleans kitchen to learn a new tailgate dish that will make their friends and family proud.

Martha Gardens – October 14

Welcome to Martha’s Bedford Farm, the embodiment of the perfect farming and gardening life so many dream about! But just what does it take to keep up with more than 150 acres of gardens, pastures, greenhouses, orchards, animals, and more? In Martha Gardens, Martha will teach America how to garden like she does. Experience a year in the life of her farm told through monthly episodes – plus the tips, tricks, and tools every gardener – novice or expert – needs to be successful and have fun.

Milk Street’s Cooking School – October 28

Christopher Kimball brings Milk Street’s Cooking School to The Roku Channel. With appealing, approachable recipes from around the world, Kimball and his team of experts seek to inspire home cooks to try new techniques, ingredients, and tools that will make them more confident, more successful, and more excited to get in the kitchen.

Milk Street’s My Family Recipe – October 28

Few things evoke such emotion as food shared with family. With a combination of historical context and modern culinary know-how, Christopher Kimball and James Beard Award winner Cheryl Day will help home cooks recreate lost or forgotten cherished family recipes. My Family Recipe is more than a cooking show–it’s a show about history, community, family, and memories, and how food ties it all together.

Martha Cooks – November 16

The eggs from Martha’s chickens cooked to perfection to a delicious strawberry jam made with ripe berries from her garden, Martha welcomes us onto her Bedford farm and into her kitchen to share some of her personal favorite recipes. Learn everything from Martha’s techniques for preparing paella for a crowd to how to bake Martha’s three favorite cookies of all time. Working with world-renowned chefs and dear friends, she will share techniques and how-to instructions like only Martha can.

Martha Holidays – November 18

There is something so magical about celebrations during the holidays! On Martha Holidays, Martha will reveal the best dishes to serve from dazzling desserts to scrumptious roasts and the perfect roast turkey. Plus decorating tips, gift ideas, crafts and so many things that make the season special. Martha Holidays will bring to life the joy of watching the holidays done beautifully.

Emeril Cooks – November 18

All of these new Roku shows will be streaming before the end of the year. Roku will also add complete seasons of past Martha Stewart, Emeril Lagasse, and Christopher Kimball series to The Roku Channel. If you are a fan of cooking and lifestyle content, you’re in luck.