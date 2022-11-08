The Roku Channel just added 10 free music channels

While other streaming services raise prices and introduce new paid tiers with ads, The Roku Channel continues to add new linear channels at no additional cost. In addition to partnering with AMC to bring 11 new free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels to the service last week, Roku also launched 10 new linear channels from iHeartRadio.

The Roku Channel, which is already home to more than 300 live TV channels, added 10 new music channels on November 3rd. Whether you’re looking for oldies, hits from the 2000s, or music you can listen to with the whole family, iHeartRadio has it all.

Here’s the full list of the 10 new iHeartRadio music channels on The Roku Channel:

iHeart 2010s: Rewind with the biggest hits that defined a decade. Maroon 5, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, and more are playing now!

Rewind with the biggest hits that defined a decade. Maroon 5, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, and more are playing now! iHeart 2k: The best hits of 2k are still poppin’! From Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Nelly, and more superstars of the decade!

The best hits of 2k are still poppin’! From Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Nelly, and more superstars of the decade! iHeart All My Jams: Today’s R&B Hits and Throwbacks to all-time favorites. Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys, Usher, Trey Songz, and more!

Today’s R&B Hits and Throwbacks to all-time favorites. Bruno Mars, Alicia Keys, Usher, Trey Songz, and more! iHeart Country Workout: Ditch the boots and break a sweat with the hottest country hits from Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and more!

Ditch the boots and break a sweat with the hottest country hits from Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and more! iHeart Funkytown: Get your groove on with the greatest funk & soul songs of all time. Kool & The Gang, Stevie Wonder, and more!

Get your groove on with the greatest funk & soul songs of all time. Kool & The Gang, Stevie Wonder, and more! iHeart Hit Nation Jr: Today’s Hit Music, Perfect for the Whole Family! Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, The Weekend, and more playing now!

Today’s Hit Music, Perfect for the Whole Family! Ariana Grande, Ed Sheeran, The Weekend, and more playing now! iHeart Real Oldies: Relive the good old days with 60’s and 70’s hits from Billie Joel, Bob Seger, Elton John, and more legendary artists!

Relive the good old days with 60’s and 70’s hits from Billie Joel, Bob Seger, Elton John, and more legendary artists! iHeart Rock Nation: Non-Stop Rock Anthems from legends like Nirvana to today’s rock hits from Jelly Roll, Ghost, Bad Wolves, and more!

Non-Stop Rock Anthems from legends like Nirvana to today’s rock hits from Jelly Roll, Ghost, Bad Wolves, and more! iHeart Sunny Radio: Relax with these feel-good favorites. Featuring Hall & Oats, Michael Bolton, Cyndi Lauper, and more!

Relax with these feel-good favorites. Featuring Hall & Oats, Michael Bolton, Cyndi Lauper, and more! iHeart Yacht Rock: All Aboard! Set sail with soft rock classics from Chicago, Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, and more!

You can start listening to music on these new live channels right now from The Roku Channel app on your smart TV or at therokuchannel.roku.com in your browser.

If you are looking for even more to watch on Roku, we have got you covered. Roku added 27 more movies to The Roku Channel in November, including Office Space and Wall Street. Best of all, they’re streaming free, as long as you don’t mind ads.

More Roku coverage: For even more Roku news, visit our Roku guide.