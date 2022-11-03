If you have a Roku, you’re getting 11 new AMC channels for free

Most every streaming service now offers an ad-supported plan, but some are cheaper than others. In fact, some are completely free, such as The Roku Channel, which already features over 300 free live linear television channels. That number continues to grow as well, as Roku and AMC announced on Thursday that they are expanding their partnership to bring 11 free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels to The Roku Channel.

According to AMC’s press release, the 11 new channels include an exclusive channel dubbed AMC Showcase, which will feature some of AMC’s signature dramas, such as Mad Men. AMC didn’t share any further details about the other FAST channels.

AMC+, Shudder, and Acorn TV will continue to be available through Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel, and its HIDIVE anime service will be added as well. AMC will also bring an expanded lineup of ad-supported video on demand content to The Roku Channel as part of the multi-year agreement, including movies and shows from WE tv.

“This is an exciting expansion of our relationship with one of our most important and long-term partners, which will make even more of our acclaimed and popular programming available to The Roku Channel’s audience including, for the first time, the addition of 11 of our curated FAST channels,” said Kim Kelleher, chief commercial officer of AMC Networks. “It also serves our strategic goal of distributing and windowing our high-quality content across a coordinated ecosystem that includes our own networks and streaming services and leading partner platforms. We are thrilled to be in business with Roku and to have expanded this key partner relationship for years to come.”

You can watch live TV on your browser any time at therokuchannel.roku.com.

If you’re looking for even more to watch on Roku, we have got you covered. Roku added 27 more movies to The Roku Channel in November, including Office Space and Wall Street. Best of all, they’re streaming free, as long as you don’t mind ads.

