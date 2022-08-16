If you have a Roku, you’re getting 14 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.

On Tuesday, Roku announced that 14 additional linear TV channels are now available on The Roku Channel. Three of the new channels are NBC local news stations for Boston, San Diego, and the San Francisco Bay Area. Roku launched eight NBC local news stations on The Roku Channel back in June, and promised to add more in the coming months. Other additions include BBC Kids, Court TV, Ion, and Roku Channel Westerns.

The Roku Channel adds 14 new linear channels

Here are descriptions of the 14 new live channels now available on The Roku Channel:

BBC Kids: Entertaining, energetic, unpredictable, and clever, BBC Kids is a new channel that kids will love and parents can trust.

BOUNCE XL : Bounce XL offers the best in Black television, including original programming and specials, scripted sitcoms, and dramas.

Cheaters : Victims of suspected cheating hire hidden camera crews to spy on significant others and gather incriminating evidence.

Cine EstrellaTV : Cine EstrellaTV is an all-new 24-hour movie channel celebrating Latin cinema for the on-the-go movie fan.

: Cine EstrellaTV is an all-new 24-hour movie channel celebrating Latin cinema for the on-the-go movie fan. Court TV: Court TV, the original true crime network, features live gavel-to-gavel, in-depth legal reporting of the nation’s most compelling trials. In addition, the network features engaging specials and true crime series.

Grit Xtra : Grit is home to your favorite bold, brave and legendary action heroes. Showcasing classic all-American storytelling in its iconic Western movies and series.

Ion : Ion is "Positively Entertaining" and features a collection of television's most-watched dramas and original programming including Law and Order: SVU, NCIS, Chicago P.D., and more.

Ion Mystery : Ion Mystery features investigative crime series, real-life docuseries, and exclusive originals.

: Ion Mystery features investigative crime series, real-life docuseries, and exclusive originals. Ion Plus: Ion Plus is home to 24/7 entertainment featuring hit series and top dramas.

NBC Boston News: Get the latest local news, breaking updates, weather forecast & live events in the Boston area.

Get the latest local news, breaking updates, weather forecast & live events in the Boston area. LX News: Live news coverage and innovative storytelling examining the events shaping our world.

NBC San Diego News: Get the latest local news, breaking updates, weather forecast, & live events in the San Diego area.

NBC San Francisco Bay Area News: Get the latest local news, breaking updates, weather forecast, & live events in the Bay Area.

Get the latest local news, breaking updates, weather forecast, & live events in the Bay Area. Roku Channel Westerns: Kick off your spurs and enjoy some of the wildest stories in the West. Whether you’re a gunslinging Western aficionado, or just cutting your teeth, you’ll enjoy this line-up of classic and modern Western movies and popular Western series.

If you’re looking for even more to watch on Roku, we have got you covered. Roku added 27 more movies to The Roku Channel in August, including Paddington 2 and The Social Network. Best of all, they’re streaming free, as long as you don’t mind ads.