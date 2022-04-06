If you have a Roku, you’re getting 16 new channels for free in April

Roku is more than just a platform for popular streaming services like Netflix or Spotify. The company also launched a live TV service of its own called The Roku Channel. Unlike YouTube TV or Sling, The Roku Channel is free. And in addition to on-demand movies and shows, The Roku Channel also has tons of linear channels, and more are coming in April.

According to Roku, there are more than 275 linear channels available on The Roku Channel. More are being added all the time, with 25 arriving last month as well. Free ad-supported TV (FAST) services aren’t going anywhere, and Roku wants to compete with the likes of Pluto TV and Tubi. Adding more than a dozen new channels every month will help.

The Roku Channel adds 16 more linear channels

Roku announced on Tuesday that 16 additional live channels are now available on The Roku Channel. Roku also provided descriptions of each channel:

AsianCrush: From top Korean, Chinese, to Japanese TV dramas, the most diverse catalog of premium Asian content in the digital space.

From top Korean, Chinese, to Japanese TV dramas, the most diverse catalog of premium Asian content in the digital space. Caught in Providence: Judge Frank Caprio takes an empathetic approach to a variety of traffic, parking, and other violations.

Judge Frank Caprio takes an empathetic approach to a variety of traffic, parking, and other violations. Cinevault Classics: Hitch a ride back to the Old West featuring films from Columbia Pictures.

Hitch a ride back to the Old West featuring films from Columbia Pictures. Deal Zone: Go big or go home. Follow the hunt for the best deals around, with unforgettable pawns, antiques, auctions, and road trips.

Go big or go home. Follow the hunt for the best deals around, with unforgettable pawns, antiques, auctions, and road trips. FilmRise Anime: Discover incredible power and conquer evil with the help of your friends in the hit sagas BAKUGAN and BEYBLADE.

Discover incredible power and conquer evil with the help of your friends in the hit sagas BAKUGAN and BEYBLADE. FilmRise Black TV: Black-led movies and TV shows starring legends like Morgan Freeman, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson and more.

Black-led movies and TV shows starring legends like Morgan Freeman, Samuel L. Jackson, Taraji P. Henson and more. FilmRise British TV: Get obsessed with hit British series like DOC MARTIN, CORONATION STREET, PEAK PRACTICE and PEEP SHOW.

Get obsessed with hit British series like DOC MARTIN, CORONATION STREET, PEAK PRACTICE and PEEP SHOW. Homeful: Featuring some of the most well-decorated faces in home design TV, this free streaming channel is all about the real estate, renovations, and transformations that viewers love to binge.

Featuring some of the most well-decorated faces in home design TV, this free streaming channel is all about the real estate, renovations, and transformations that viewers love to binge. Kartoon Channel!: A family entertainment destination delivering fun, safe, and engaging content full of humor, adventure, and discovery!

A family entertainment destination delivering fun, safe, and engaging content full of humor, adventure, and discovery! LIV TV: LIV TV, home of binge-worthy premium international content including action, adventure, comedy, drama, fantasy, romance

LIV TV, home of binge-worthy premium international content including action, adventure, comedy, drama, fantasy, romance NEW KMOVIES: NEW KMOVIES is your home for all-time Korean box-office hits and premium, iconic, genre-defying Korean films of the last decade.

NEW KMOVIES is your home for all-time Korean box-office hits and premium, iconic, genre-defying Korean films of the last decade. OnDemand China: ODC is your home for movies, series & specials from the OnDemand China library dedicated to providing viewers in North America with high-quality Chinese and Asian content. Not only do we provide the newest Chinese shows and movies, we have a huge catalog of popular content from years past as well.

ODC is your home for movies, series & specials from the OnDemand China library dedicated to providing viewers in North America with high-quality Chinese and Asian content. Not only do we provide the newest Chinese shows and movies, we have a huge catalog of popular content from years past as well. Perform: Watch these up-and-coming performers, and the icons they admire, as they strive to make it big and shine in the spotlight.

Watch these up-and-coming performers, and the icons they admire, as they strive to make it big and shine in the spotlight. Strawberry Shortcake: Inspiring girls to make the world a better, sweet-smelling place, where every berries effort can make a difference.

Inspiring girls to make the world a better, sweet-smelling place, where every berries effort can make a difference. The Dick Van Dyke Show: Binge the all-time classic American sitcom that made Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore household names.

Binge the all-time classic American sitcom that made Dick Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore household names. Torque: From custom rides to thrill rides, your full-service destination for those who love a high-octane world is here.

Beyond the new channels, Roku is also rolling out a major software update soon. Roku OS 11 will be available in the coming days, bringing a number of new features to supported Roku devices. The new features include Photo Streams, new sound modes, and a refreshed mobile app. Check this article to find out how to update your Roku.