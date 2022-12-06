If you have a Roku, you’re getting 13 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.

Just in time for Christmas, The Roku Channel has added a few new holiday-themed music channels to its lineup, including iHeart Christmas and Vevo Holiday. There are also eight other new channels, such as NHL, WildEarth, and Come Dine with Me.

The Roku Channel adds 10 new linear channels

Here are descriptions of the 10 new live channels now available on The Roku Channel:

Come Dine with Me: Amateur chefs compete to host the ultimate dinner party, with shocking guests and delicious entertainment.

Amateur chefs compete to host the ultimate dinner party, with shocking guests and delicious entertainment. iHeart Christmas Classics: The original holiday hits! Including Bing Crosby, Perry Como, The Carpenters, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, and Dean Martin.

The original holiday hits! Including Bing Crosby, Perry Como, The Carpenters, Tony Bennett, Frank Sinatra, and Dean Martin. iHeart Christmas Jazz: Holiday favorites from Jazz superstars: David Benoit, Ella Fitzgerald, Wynton Marsalis, Brian McKnight, and more!

Holiday favorites from Jazz superstars: David Benoit, Ella Fitzgerald, Wynton Marsalis, Brian McKnight, and more! iHeart North Pole Radio: DJ Santa! Hear Frosty the Snowman, Charlie Brown, The Chipmunks, Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, and more!

DJ Santa! Hear Frosty the Snowman, Charlie Brown, The Chipmunks, Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, and more! iHeart Christmas: Sing along to your holiday favorites! Including All I Want for Christmas Is You, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, and Jingle Bell Rock.

Sing along to your holiday favorites! Including All I Want for Christmas Is You, Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, and Jingle Bell Rock. Latino Vibes: Latino Vibes celebrates our vibrant and varied culture, where family is the heart and soul and big dreams are a way of life.

Latino Vibes celebrates our vibrant and varied culture, where family is the heart and soul and big dreams are a way of life. NHL: Catch the latest game action. See unique moments with the brightest stars. Re-live the greatest games in NHL history.

Catch the latest game action. See unique moments with the brightest stars. Re-live the greatest games in NHL history. Vevo Holiday: Vevo’s largest holiday TV lineup to date features carefully curated, 24-hour programming ranging from traditional Christmas music, such as Silent Night and O Holy Night, to holiday classics, such as Winter Wonderland and Let It Snow!, and newer hits, such as Mistletoe and Santa Tell Me.

Vevo’s largest holiday TV lineup to date features carefully curated, 24-hour programming ranging from traditional Christmas music, such as Silent Night and O Holy Night, to holiday classics, such as Winter Wonderland and Let It Snow!, and newer hits, such as Mistletoe and Santa Tell Me. WildEarth: LIVE expert-hosted wild animal experiences, where viewers can interact in real time with the expert guides.

LIVE expert-hosted wild animal experiences, where viewers can interact in real time with the expert guides. Women’s Sports Network: The best leagues. The best athletes. The best of women’s sports all in one place. GAME ON!

Additionally, Variety reported on Monday that Warner Music Group launched its first three FAST channels exclusively on The Roku Channel. WMX Pop, WMX Rock, and WMX Hip-Hop are all available to stream for free on The Roku Channel right now.

According to Variety, the channels will feature “music videos and concerts from WMG’s global catalog of artists as well as original programming from WMG’s media brands including Uproxx, HipHopDX, Songkick, Cover Nation, The Pit and Lasso Nation.”

If you are looking for even more to watch on Roku, we have got you covered. Roku added 32 on-demand movies to The Roku Channel in December, including Inception and The Notebook. Best of all, they’re streaming free, as long as you don’t mind ads.