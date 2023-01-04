Roku introduces first-ever Select and Plus Series Smart TVs

Roku, the well-known streaming platform, is launching its first-ever Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs. These Roku-branded HD and 4K TVs are designed and made by the company. With these TVs, Roku wants to underline the “company’s commitment to delivering a best-in-class experience at an accessible price.”

“Over the past 20 years, Roku has been instrumental in what is now the mainstream way to enjoy a great television series, a classic movie, or live sports,” said Mustafa Ozgen, President, Devices, Roku. “Our goal is to continue to create an even better TV experience for everyone. These Roku-branded TVs will not only complement the current lineup of partner-branded Roku TV models, but also allow us to enable future smart TV innovations. The streaming revolution has only just begun.”

Roku-branded TVs will use the company’s operating system and “focus on the features streamers have come to love.”

Image source: Roku

All HD offerings will include Roku Voice Remotes, while all Plus Series TVs will come with Roku Voice Remote Pros. Roku-branded TVs will offer an expanded audio ecosystem, using the all-new company’s TV Wireless Soundbar to simplify consumers’ home theater set-up. Additionally, all Roku-branded TV models will continue to offer fan-favorite features, including Find My Remote, Private Listening, and access to great content like live TV and sports.

The Roku Select and Plus Series TVs will be available in the U.S. beginning spring of 2023, with retail prices ranging from $119 to $999 for the full lineup of 24” – 75” models.

Roku unveils TV OLED Reference design

In addition to the new HD and 4K TVs, Roku announced an OLED TV reference design so partners can “deliver the premium TV experience that OLED brings, including dark black levels, superb contrast, and superior viewing angles,” according to Tom McFarland, VP of Business Development of Roku TV.

This Roku TV OLED Reference design is already available to all the company’s TV partners.