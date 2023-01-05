Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Netflix Releases Apple Watch Deals No Caller ID Netflix Top 10 Best AirPods Deals Apple Discontinued Products 2022 Upcoming Marvel Movies
Home Tech TV Shows

Displace TV has a bizarre design you can stick on a wall with no mount

Chris Smith
By
Published Jan 5th, 2023 10:34AM EST
Wireless Displace TV set unveiled at CES 2023
Image: Displace

CES delivers all sorts of exciting new tech each year, and CES 2023 is no different. Take the 55-inch Displace TV that the like-named startup unveiled at the show. It’s supposed to be a completely wireless TV that you can mount on any surface, whether it’s a wall or even a window. And the most incredible part is that you don’t even need to use a TV mount.

If that’s not enough, the Displace TV doesn’t need a remote. It recognizes gestures, turning them into actions on the screen. If all that sounds exciting, you can get your unit for $2,999 with a reservation system already in place for the first 100 units.

Everything about the Displace TV set is impressive. The wireless aspect doesn’t only concern connectivity to your set-top box and other devices. It also means it doesn’t need a cord to plug into the wall. The TV operates on four hot-swappable batteries that should last for about a month at a time.

The Wi-Fi 6E connectivity means you should have no problem connecting your Displace TV to various inputs.

The gesture-based interface might be challenging to master. It’s also something we don’t necessarily need from smart TVs. In theory, the TV’s pop-out camera can interpret gestures with the help of technology similar to what powered the ill-fated Xbox Kinect.

In practice, it could lead to problems when multiple people are in the room. But the company told ZDNet that a smartphone app will also let you control the Displace TV. Voice control is an option, too.

The most exciting feature is the Active Loop Vacuum technology the company developed to attach the TV to any flat surface. The TV weighs under 20 pounds, and mounting it on a flat surface should be very easy, as you can see in the clip above.

The obvious concern is that the $2,999 TV set will eventually drop as the vacuum seal loosens. But the startup told ZDNet that the system will reinforce itself periodically to stay in place. In theory, the TV should never fall. But you’ll probably still be constantly worried about it.

Even so, there’s no denying that the Displace TV set is one of the highlights of CES 2023 so far. We’ll probably see other companies adopt similar technologies if everything works as intended. Displace TV could even end up being an acquisition target.

In the meantime, you can order one 55-inch Displace TV for $2,999. The more you purchase, the lower the price. For example, a pack of four units will cost you $8,999. To reserve one unit, you’ll have to pay $299.00. Shipments will are scheduled to start in December 2023.

But you should hurry if you’re interested, as only about 60 units were still available at the time of this writing.

This article talks about:

Chris Smith
Chris Smith Senior Writer

Chris Smith has been covering consumer electronics ever since the iPhone revolutionized the industry in 2008. When he’s not writing about the most recent tech news for BGR, he closely follows the events in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe and other blockbuster franchises. Outside of work, you’ll catch him streaming almost every new movie and TV show release as soon as it's available.

Chris Smith's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News