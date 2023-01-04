Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
Netflix Releases Apple Watch Deals No Caller ID Netflix Top 10 Best AirPods Deals Apple Discontinued Products 2022 Upcoming Marvel Movies
Home Tech News

Samsung unveils Auto HDR Remastering for 2023 Neo QLED TVs

José Adorno
By
Published Jan 4th, 2023 10:10AM EST
2023 Samsung Neo QLED TV
Image: Samsung

Today, Samsung unveiled its 2023 lineup of TVs with new MICRO LED panels and Neo QLED, OLED, and style TVs. They come will powerful performance, more customization, and more technologies than ever.

“In 2023, we are pushing boundaries of innovation to offer consumers more than just premium picture quality, but a holistic, premium device experience tailored to what they need and want out of their connected home,” said Cheolgi Kim, EVP of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “With SmartThings, our advanced technology is seamless and intuitive, making life more sustainable, accessible and enjoyable everyday.”

For the latest Neo QLED TVs, Samsung adds Auto HDR Remastering. It uses AI deep learning technology to analyze and apply real-time HDR effects on SDR content scene-by-scene. In addition, SmartThings users don’t need to purchase a separate dongle to connect and control Zigbee & Thread devices.

Image source: Samsung

The 2023 MICRO LED lineup brings the most comprehensive range the company has ever introduced, with screens from 50 to 140 inches. A few years after Samsung unveiled its The Wall panel, the company is making MICRO LED more accessible to consumers, although these panels will cost way more than the higher-end Neo QLED 8K TV.

For the second-generation OLED lineup, Samsung is expanding the size availability with 55, 65, and 77-inch models. Samsung’s latest OLED lineup comes with Quantum Dot technology that has been developed for Samsung’s Neo QLEDs and Neural Quantum Processors to retain OLED technology’s core strengths while simultaneously improving limitations in its brightness and color representation.

The expanded lineup comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and all of Samsung’s smart features, including the Samsung Gaming Hub. And for the first time on an OLED TV, Samsung OLEDs come with AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro certification.

Samsung is also updating its portfolio of lifestyle TVs and soundbars. The company will announce price and availability throughout 2023.

Don't Miss: Samsung just unveiled a true Apple Studio Display competitor at CES 2023

This article talks about:

José Adorno
José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin American broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News