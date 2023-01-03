Samsung just unveiled a true Apple Studio Display competitor at CES 2023

Last year, Apple introduced its first monitor in three years. The Studio Display has a 5K resolution on a 27-inch screen, excellent speakers, the A13 Bionic chip, and a 1080p webcam with Central Stage support. While the company didn’t add a better technology than the traditional LED display – or HDR support – this monitor is one of the best you can find if you’re looking for a 5K resolution at this size.

Now, Samsung is launching not one but two competitors to the Apple Studio Display with the ViewFinity S9 and a revised version of its Smart Monitor M8, first released last year.

With the ViewFinity S9 monitor, Samsung promises “smart color calibration designed for creative professionals.” With a 5K 27-inch screen, the South Korean company says the display is optimized for creative professionals “for the first time.”

The monitor’s built-in Color Calibration Engine ensures precise screen color and brightness, allowing users to adjust white balance, Gamma and RGB color balance for perfect accuracy with their smartphones through the Samsung Smart Calibration application. The Matte Display limits light reflection and glare to minimize distractions while working.

Different from the Studio Display, Samsung ViewFinity S9 doesn’t offer a built-in webcam. Still, users can connect cameras and other devices to the monitor through USB-C and Thunderbolt 4 ports or use the 4K SlimFit camera with the ViewFinity S9 series monitor. The company hasn’t announced the price or other specs but says it will be available soon.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8 now comes in a 27-inch option. Image source: Samsung

Another screen that can be a Studio Display replacement is Samsung Smart Monitor M8. Now in a new 27-inch size, it offers a 4k resolution in four color options that resemble the 24-inch iMac finishes.

It has a height-adjustable stand with tilt support, and the screen can now pivot 90 degrees, which helps users view long documents with less scrolling. In addition, the Smart Monitor M8 can be used to watch streaming services or control the SmartThings ecosystem.

Samsung has yet to reveal their prices and availability, but these monitors will surely be Apple Studio Display’s true competitor.