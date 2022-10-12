Roku launches new smart home products with Walmart partnership

In partnership with Walmart, Roku is launching its new suite of smart home products, which includes security cameras, video doorbells, lighting, plugs, and more. With that, the company plans to expand the offering of simple and affordable smart home devices exclusive to almost all Walmart stores across the US.

“As the #1 selling smart TV OS in the US, the Roku platform is used by ten of millions of households and now we’re extending our ecosystem to include devices and services to power the modern smart home,” said mustafa Ozgen, presidente, Devices, Roku. “Branching further into the smart home category is a natural extension of our business, and we are proud to parnet with Walmart to make the experience simple and affordable.”

Image source: Roku

According to Roku, it will offer the following products on its smart home initial lineup:

Floodlight camera

Indoor and outdoor cameras

Indoor camera 360º

Video doorbell & chime

Smart bulbs (white and color)

Smart light strips

Indoor and outdoor smart plugs

Roku Smart Home cameras start below $27 with the full line-up offering choice and value for those planning to build their smart home. The launch also includes a Roku Smart Home mobile app for iOS and Android users as well as a camera subscription plan that includes cloud video recording history, smart alerts, package delivery notifications, and more.

Image source: Roku

Still talking about cameras, at launch, Roku TV Operating System integration will allow users to see who is at their door with their Roku video doorbell while streaming their favorite shows. Users will also be able to view live streams from their Roku cameras.

These products are being made available today on Roku and Walmart’s online stores. These devices will hit Walmart physical stores starting October 17.

