Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID Spiderman 4 Apple Watch Series 8 Where to watch Yellowstone iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 13 Pro Max Amazon Gift Card Deals Free Streaming Apps Marvel movies coming out Lost Snap Streak

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Home Deals Audio

Beats Studio Buds+ now available to order in a transparent colorway I need immediately

By
Published May 17th, 2023 10:49AM EDT
Beats Studio Buds+
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

Apple’s new Beats Studio Buds+ were perhaps the worst-kept secret of the season. We saw them leak time and time again over the past few weeks. Now, they’re finally official, and they don’t have any surprises left to offer. But despite the fact that we knew exactly what to expect, I’m totally obsessed with the new transparent colorway and I want a pair right away.

Beats Studio Buds+ can be ordered right now directly from Beats and from certain Apple retail partners like Best Buy. They cost $169.99, and they offer advanced features including active noise cancelling, eye-popping 36-hour battery life, and more.

🚨
Available Now!
Order Beats Studio Buds+ now for $169.99

According to Apple, the new Beats Studio Buds+ have a number of key improvements over the previous-generation model.

First and foremost, I have to mention the awesome transparent design once again. We all know that Apple engineers pay as much attention to the internal design of products as they do to the external design. It’s so awesome that we get to see all that attention to detail thanks to the clear plastic design.

I’m ordering a pair immediately. But there are obviously some more important features that sold me on Beats Studio Buds+, not just something superficial like the design.

According to Apple, Beats Studio Buds+ have three times larger microphones than the older Beats Studio Buds model. As a result, these new true wireless earbuds offer 1.6 times better active noise cancelling performance, according to Apple. They also tout 2 times better noise transparency for when you want to hear what’s going on around you.

Apple also says that Beats Studio Buds+ battery life totals up to 36 hours including the charging case. The earbuds themselves offer up to 8 hours of playtime with ANC turned off.

🚨
Available Now!
Order Beats Studio Buds+ now for $169.99

The only negative worth mentioning is that Beats Studio Buds+ do not come with the Apple H2 chip. Instead, they use a proprietary Beats processing unit. In practice, that’s obviously not a very big deal. You just won’t get some of the integrations that you would with AirPods.

Again, Beats Studio Buds+ are available immediately and they’re priced at $169.99.

Don’t Miss: Today’s deals: $25 Roku, $70 Ring Video Doorbell, Insta360 Flow, Sony earbuds, more

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More Deals

Latest News