Beats Studio Buds+ now available to order in a transparent colorway I need immediately

Apple’s new Beats Studio Buds+ were perhaps the worst-kept secret of the season. We saw them leak time and time again over the past few weeks. Now, they’re finally official, and they don’t have any surprises left to offer. But despite the fact that we knew exactly what to expect, I’m totally obsessed with the new transparent colorway and I want a pair right away.

Beats Studio Buds+ can be ordered right now directly from Beats and from certain Apple retail partners like Best Buy. They cost $169.99, and they offer advanced features including active noise cancelling, eye-popping 36-hour battery life, and more.

According to Apple, the new Beats Studio Buds+ have a number of key improvements over the previous-generation model.

First and foremost, I have to mention the awesome transparent design once again. We all know that Apple engineers pay as much attention to the internal design of products as they do to the external design. It’s so awesome that we get to see all that attention to detail thanks to the clear plastic design.

I’m ordering a pair immediately. But there are obviously some more important features that sold me on Beats Studio Buds+, not just something superficial like the design.

According to Apple, Beats Studio Buds+ have three times larger microphones than the older Beats Studio Buds model. As a result, these new true wireless earbuds offer 1.6 times better active noise cancelling performance, according to Apple. They also tout 2 times better noise transparency for when you want to hear what’s going on around you.

Apple also says that Beats Studio Buds+ battery life totals up to 36 hours including the charging case. The earbuds themselves offer up to 8 hours of playtime with ANC turned off.

The only negative worth mentioning is that Beats Studio Buds+ do not come with the Apple H2 chip. Instead, they use a proprietary Beats processing unit. In practice, that’s obviously not a very big deal. You just won’t get some of the integrations that you would with AirPods.

Again, Beats Studio Buds+ are available immediately and they’re priced at $169.99.