Today’s deals: $162 AirPods Pro, Samsung monitors, $25 Fire TV Stick Max 4K, AirTag sale, more

Published May 16th, 2023 9:49AM EDT
Tuesday’s top tech deals include some seriously impressive sales that our audience won’t want to miss. Apple’s AirPods Pro are down to just $162 in Amazon’s Renewed Premium program. You can also get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max at an all-time low of $24.99 with a hidden deal. Samsung monitors and AirTag trackers have the deepest discounts of the year. And there’s an M2 Mac mini sale plus an Apple Watch Ultra sale that drop both popular Apple products to all-time low prices.

Also, the BLUETTI spring 2023 sale cuts up to $1,600 off best-selling solar generators, solar panels, home battery backups, and more!

Here, we’ve rounded up all of our favorite deals on Tuesday, May 16.

BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale

Today’s best tech deals

How to get $30 in Amazon credit

Here are two impressive offers that add bonus Amazon credit to your account.

One day only

Don’t miss these one-day sales on the JBL portable Bluetooth speakers, robot pool cleaners, retractable USB flash drives, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

