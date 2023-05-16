Today’s deals: $162 AirPods Pro, Samsung monitors, $25 Fire TV Stick Max 4K, AirTag sale, more

Tuesday’s top tech deals include some seriously impressive sales that our audience won’t want to miss. Apple’s AirPods Pro are down to just $162 in Amazon’s Renewed Premium program. You can also get the Fire TV Stick 4K Max at an all-time low of $24.99 with a hidden deal. Samsung monitors and AirTag trackers have the deepest discounts of the year. And there’s an M2 Mac mini sale plus an Apple Watch Ultra sale that drop both popular Apple products to all-time low prices.
Also, the BLUETTI spring 2023 sale cuts up to $1,600 off best-selling solar generators, solar panels, home battery backups, and more!
Here, we’ve rounded up all of our favorite deals on Tuesday, May 16.
BLUETTI Spring 2023 Sale
- Get the BLUETTI EB3A Portable Power Station on sale for $209, or save $300 on the BLUETTI AC200MAX
- BLUETTI’s site has discounts of up to $1,600 on top-of-the-line backup battery systems for your home
- The BLUETTI Expandable Power Station AC300 + B300 battery module bundle with 12,288Wh of power has a $400 discount. This generator will power your whole house for days!
Today’s best tech deals
- Renewed Premium AirPods Pro are down to $162, the lowest price ever
- AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $229
- Entry-level AirPods are discounted to $99
- Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is on sale at a new all-time low price of $24.99 (coupon code UP4KMAX, see BGR’s earlier coverage for details on who is eligible)
- Apple AirTag tracker 4-packs are $89, which works out to $22.25 per AirTag
- Or, get single AirTags for $27.26 each
- Best Google Pixel 7a deal: Save $50 and get a $50 Best Buy gift card
- Amazon is running not one but two Samsung monitor sales with the deepest discounts of 2023
- The blazing-fast Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro chip is $250 off, which is the biggest discount yet
- Best-selling KMC WiFi smart plugs are $4.25 each on sale
- Ring Video Doorbell deals start at $69.99 for the company’s cheapest wireless model
- Popular Sengled Alexa smart light bulbs are only $4.20 apiece when you buy a 4-pack
- M2 Mac mini deals start at just $499.99, matching the all-time low
- Upgrade to the M2 Mac mini with 512GB and you’ll pay $689.99 instead of $799
- Or, save $200 on the M2 Pro Mac mini for the first time ever
- Apple’s #1 best-selling Apple Watch Series 8 is $329, the lowest price of 2023
- Apple Watch Ultra deals are down to the lowest prices ever on renewed models
- Save up to $150 off DJI drones
How to get $30 in Amazon credit
Here are two impressive offers that add bonus Amazon credit to your account.
- Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from popular brands like Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, and more
- Amazon added a second sale just like that one, but it includes more than 500 different household essentials — be sure to use the coupon code MAYSTOCKUP at checkout
One day only
Don’t miss these one-day sales on the JBL portable Bluetooth speakers, robot pool cleaners, retractable USB flash drives, and Target’s best daily deals.
