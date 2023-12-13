Apple M2 Mac mini drops to $499 on sale, and it’s never been cheaper

The M2 Mac mini is one of Apple’s newest desktop computers, having been released early in 2023. It features powerful internal upgrades compared to the previous-generation model. Remarkably, all that power came with a price cut: Apple’s current M2 Mac mini starts at $599, while the M1 version had a launch price starting at $100 more.

Today, there’s a deal that will let you double the discount compared to what Apple used to charge for the previous model. Amazon has an M2 Mac mini deal that slashes the price of the base model down to just $499. That’s a $100 discount, and it matches the lowest price ever for Apple’s current-generation compact desktop computer.

Before I go any further, you should definitely read BGR’s in-depth M2 Mac mini review. In there, you’ll find out what makes Apple’s newest Mac mini so special.

To start, the latest and greatest Apple desktop is the most powerful Mac mini yet. The new M2 chip packs a new 8-core CPU that’s coupled with a 10-core GPU. Apple says it offers the fastest performance of any Mac mini yet, unless you include the new high-end model that comes with Apple’s M2 Pro chip.

Of course, the M2 Pro Mac mini version starts at $1,299, though you can get one on sale right now. It’s a nice discount, but it’s still quite expensive.

Back to the base model, the M2 Mac mini features two USB-C ports with Thunderbolt 4, two USB-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6E support, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack. That means you can take advantage of the M2 chip’s power with the fastest available wireless connectivity.

You can also upgrade to a 10Gb Ethernet port if you want even faster wired connectivity.

On the flip side, this is also one thing some people complain about. The new M2 Mac mini has the exact same design as the previous-generation model. You don’t get any new ports, which means you’ll likely still need a USB-C hub if you plan to connect a bunch of peripherals to your computer.

With a base price of $599, it’s hard to beat the value offered by this powerful new desktop. And as I mentioned, the M2 Mac mini deal on Amazon slashes your price to just $499, which is a $100 discount. That actually beats the previous low price by $0.99.

Or, you can upgrade to the M2 Mac mini with a 512GB SSD for $699. That’s $100 less than the retail price of $799, and it’s within $9 of the all-time low.

