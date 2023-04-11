Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING:
No Caller ID Spiderman 4 Free Streaming Services Prime Day 2023 Snapchat Dark Mode YouTube Desktop Chrome Amazon Gift Cards GPT-5
Home Deals News

Today’s deals: $15 Amazon credit, $99 AirPods, LG and Sony TVs, PlayStation 5 sale, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Apr 11th, 2023 9:25AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Tuesday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

Tuesday’s best daily deals offer so many great discounts on products that our readers love. For example, AirPods deals start at just $99, and there’s a huge sale on 4K smart TVs from LG and Sony. You also have a rare chance to save $51 with a PS5 God of War: Ragnarok bundle deal. And all that barely scratches the surface.

This big roundup includes all of our favorite daily deals on Tuesday, April 11.

Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing
Amazon Logo See Pricing

Get a $15 Amazon credit

There’s a special promo we definitely need to tell our readers about before we get to any of today’s best tech deals.

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon

Amazon will give you a $15 bonus credit when you spend at least $60 on must-have household essentials. So many top brands are included, such as Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, Vicks, Gain, Always, and many more.

Head over to the deal page to get started. And be sure to visit our guide on Amazon gift card deals for even more sales that are similar to this one.

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on RENPHO massage guns & massagers, Ruvalino baby essentials, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Amazon Logo Available on Amazon
Don't Miss: Amazon Prime Day 2023: Everything you need to know in the lead-up to the day

This article talks about:

Maren Estrada
Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada is a deals expert with more than 15 years of product reviews and deals coverage experience. Having been the Editor for BGR Deals since it first launched in 2013, she has helped our audience save millions of dollars over the years on tens of thousands of popular products. She is the authority on daily deals coverage. In addition to BGR, her work has also appeared on Yahoo!, MSN, and more.

Maren Estrada's latest stories

More of Today's Deals