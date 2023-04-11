Today’s deals: $15 Amazon credit, $99 AirPods, LG and Sony TVs, PlayStation 5 sale, more

Tuesday’s best daily deals offer so many great discounts on products that our readers love. For example, AirPods deals start at just $99, and there’s a huge sale on 4K smart TVs from LG and Sony. You also have a rare chance to save $51 with a PS5 God of War: Ragnarok bundle deal. And all that barely scratches the surface.
This big roundup includes all of our favorite daily deals on Tuesday, April 11.
Get a $15 Amazon credit
There’s a special promo we definitely need to tell our readers about before we get to any of today’s best tech deals.
Amazon will give you a $15 bonus credit when you spend at least $60 on must-have household essentials. So many top brands are included, such as Bounty, Swiffer, Charmin, Tide, Downy, Pampers, Vicks, Gain, Always, and many more.
Head over to the deal page to get started. And be sure to visit our guide on Amazon gift card deals for even more sales that are similar to this one.
Today’s top tech deals
- A special Samsung Galaxy A54 sale includes a $50 Amazon gift card for free
- AirPods Pro 2 are down to $199, which is Amazon’s lowest price of 2023
- Apple’s AirPods are on sale for $99, and AirPods 3 are $149.99
- See BGR’s guide on the best AirPods deals for more
- LG OLED TVs and Sony smart TVs are on sale with deep discounts of up to $500 off
- PS5 God of War: Ragnarok bundle deal offers a rare PlayStation 5 discount
- iRobot’s awesome Roomba i4+ EVO robot vacuum is down to $399, matching the all-time low price
- You can get four #1 best-selling KMC smart plugs for $16.99, which is only $4.25 each
- Get the Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth speaker on sale for $129
- Don’t miss Amazon’s huge Blink camera and video doorbell sale
- Take advantage of the rare Apple AirTag sale that drops a 4-pack to $89.99
- Save up to $220 in this ASUS laptop sale
- You’ll find so many more great offers in our guide on the best laptop deals
- Apple Watch Series 7 deals offer the lowest prices ever on the Series 7
- The Apple Watch Series 8 is also down to the lowest price ever
- Check out our guide on the best Apple Watch deals for more
- Get a Reolink 6-camera NVR home security system for $559.99 instead of $700
- Save 15% on the new Nebula Anker Capsule 3 portable laser projector
ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on RENPHO massage guns & massagers, Ruvalino baby essentials, and Target’s best daily deals.
Check out more of today’s top deals right here: