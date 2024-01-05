Today’s deals: $15 Amazon credit, $4 smart plugs, $200 off Dyson vacuum, $136 standing desk, more

We’ve got one last big roundup of daily deals for you to check out this week, and it’s a gem. To start, you can get a $15 Amazon credit just for buying household essentials you need anyway. Nooie smart plugs are $4 each when you buy a four-pack, and you can save big on Dyson cordless stick vacuums and Flexispot standing desks.
Best of all, Samsung absolutely must reserve a Galaxy S24 preorder right now so you can save an extra $50 in addition to the preorder deals that Samsung has planned.
Keep reading to see all of our favorite deals of the day on Friday, January 5.
Top Deals of the Day
- FEATURED SALE: Reserve your Galaxy S24 right now, and you’ll save $50 in addition to Samsung’s preorder deals!
- Get popular Nooie smart plugs with Alexa and Google Assistant support for only $4 each
- The hot new Dyson Gen5detect is $200 off
- Get a $15 Amazon credit when you spend $60+ on household essentials from Brawny, Energizer, Cotonelle, Clorox, Kleenex, and more
- Flexispot standing desks start at $135.99 on sale — our favorite deal is the Flexispot EN1 with four memory slots for as little as $233.99
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- M2 MacBook Air 15-inch is on sale for $1,049 at Amazon and Best Buy
- M1 MacBook Air is down to $749.99 again (all-time low)
- AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C are on sale for $189 (all-time low)
- AirPods 3 are down to $149.99, the best price since Black Friday
- AirPods 2nd-Gen are down to $99 at Amazon and Walmart
- Apple Watch Series 9 is $50 off
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 is also $50 off
- Apple Watch Ultra 1 is only $649 at Best Buy in brand-new condition
- Apple AirTag 4-packs are $78.99 instead of $99 at both Amazon and Best Buy
- iPad 9th-Gen is down to $249 instead of $329
- iPad 10th-Gen is $100 off at $349 (all-time low)
- M3 MacBook Pro is down to $1,449
- See more in our guide on the best Apple deals
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- A can’t-miss Dreo ChefMaker deal cuts your price to just $279 — I’m obsessed with this combi-fryer, and you will be too!
- The HOVERAir X1 is a crazy self-flying camera that ensures you never miss a shot, and it’s $80 off right now
- Time to keep your New Year’s resolutions! There’s a big Peloton sale that includes $400 off the Peloton Bike+ and $300 off the Peloton Bike
- You can get a renewed Nintendo Switch OLED for as little as $289 depending on what condition you want it in (“excellent” or “good” — either way, you have 90 days to return it for a full refund)
- Save $200 on a compact Waterdrop G3P600 under-sink tankless RO water filter system — I have the 800 GPD version, and I love it
- The newest HP 14-inch laptop is down to just $251.99
- A rare sale gets you a free game with a new PS5 console (choose between Spider-Man 2 and Call of Duty MWIII)
- Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited ($40 value) for free with a $17.99 Echo Pop or $49.99 Echo Dot
- The OnePlus Open foldable flagship phone is $200 off at $1,499.99
- Or, Samsung’s foldable Galaxy Z Flip5 is down to an all-time low of $799.99!
- Save up to $450 on the stunning LG C2 OLED TV in any size
- Early adopters can save $100 on a TP-Link tri-band WiFi 7 router that supports speeds of up to 19Gbps — how wild is that?!
- THE COMFY wearable blanket has a rare discount in some colors — it’s so… comfy!
