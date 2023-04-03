Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $15 Amazon bonus credit, Braun electric shavers, $25 Echo Dot, more

Maren Estrada
By
Published Apr 3rd, 2023 9:15AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day 2023 Monday
Image: Maren Estrada for BGR

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

We’re kicking off the new week on Monday with some seriously impressive deals that you won’t want to miss. Amazon’s Echo Dot is on sale for just $24.99 this week, and Fire TV Stick deals start at only $19.99. Braun electric shavers are on sale for one day only, as is the Samung HW-S61B soundbar. Plus, you can get a $15 Amazon bonus credit when you spend $60 on household essentials.

You’ll find details on all that and more in our roundup of all the best daily deals on Monday, April 3.

Special $15 Amazon bonus credit

Before we get to today’s top tech deals, there’s a special sale that all of our readers should take advantage of.

Our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals has helped you score plenty of Amazon credit in the past few months. But there’s a new deal that we want to highlight for our readers.

Amazon will give you a $15 bonus credit when you spend at least $60 on P&G household essentials. Brands like Bounty, Charmin, Tide, Oral-B, Crest, Downy, Pampers, Vicks, Gain, Always, and more are all included.

Here’s the deal page — definitely take advantage while you can.

Today’s top tech deals

ONE DAY ONLY: Don’t miss these one-day sales on Samsung soundbars, Braun electric shavers, Snuggle-Pedic body pillows, and Target’s best daily deals.

Check out more of today’s top deals right here:

Don't Miss: Amazon Prime Day 2023: Everything you need to know in the lead-up to the day

