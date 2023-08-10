Samsung Galaxy A54 is only $349 with Amazon’s $100 discount

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold5 and Galaxy Z Flip5 are the latest and greatest new Android phones on the market right now. They’re both big upgrades compared to their predecessors, and they’re both available with massive pre-order discounts. But even with those great deals, they’re still very expensive. If you want an option for an awesome Android phone that costs a fraction of that price, you should definitely take advantage of Amazon’s current Samsung Galaxy A54 deals.

Released on March 24, 2023, Samsung’s Galaxy A54 smartphone comes in two different colors, Awesome Black and Awesome Violet. Both models cost $449.99 unlocked, and both come with 128GB of storage. Right now, however, a huge 22% discount drops your price to just $349.99 in either color.

The Galaxy A54 is no Galaxy S23 or Galaxy Fold/Flip, and that goes without saying. After all, it’s not supposed to be.

Samsung’s Galaxy S and Z lineups are comprised of flagship phones that offer the best possible user experience that Samsung offers. That experience comes at a price, of course, and it’s generally well over $1,000 if you want one of the models that Samsung advertises most aggressively.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is even on sale right now, so you can save up to $260 off the retail price. But even at a discount, you’re still paying over $1,000.

On the other hand, Samsung’s new Galaxy A54 is all about value. You get a very capable smartphone that offers plenty of power and performance. In terms of specs, the Galaxy A54 includes an octa-core Exynos 1380 processor, a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen, IP67 dust and water resistance, a 50-megapixel main camera, a 32-megapixel selfie camera, and so much more.

At $349.99 on sale, the Galaxy A54 is an absolute steal. This is the kind of smartphone you can buy factory unlocked and bring to any wireless carrier. This way, you’re not under contract — remember, every single free smartphone deal at major US wireless carriers requires you to sign a very long 3-year contract.

That $349.99 gets you a fantastic factory unlocked 5G smartphone that offers great performance, impressive specs, and the latest Android experience with Samsung’s vastly improved One UI.