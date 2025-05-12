Click to Skip Ad
Today’s deals: $169 AirPods Pro 2, $150 Hoover carpet cleaner, 50% Off Roborock Qrevo Master, more

Published May 12th, 2025 9:22AM EDT
BGR Deals Of The Day Monday
Image: Maren Estrade for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Stopping scammers and spammers dead in their tracks with 50% off Incogni is definitely the best deal you can get today, but it’s obviously not the only one. Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 are back down to an all-time low of $169, and the Hoover PowerScrub carpet cleaner is $149.99 instead of $220. Plus, you can score a massive 50% discount on the ultimate Roborock Qrevo Master robot vacuum and mop.

This big roundup has all the top daily deals on Monday, May 12.

Maren Estrada Deals Editor

Maren Estrada has been the Editor of BGR Deals since it launched in 2013. She has more than 20 years of experience testing more than 1,500 products, and reviewing a wide range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, smart home products, computers, and home appliances.

Previously, she was a leading consultant specializing in copywriting, product development, and new product launches.

