Speed up your home internet with Prime Day Wi-Fi router deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

In order to surf the Internet, you need some way to connect. A lot of people utilize Wi-Fi throughout their day without even realizing it. Your phone, computer, tablet, and TV all may be connected to Wi-Fi in order for you to enjoy your devices. But you want to get the best connection possible. Luckily, the Prime Day Wi-Fi router deals can help.

Amazon Prime Day offers some of the best deals you’ll see this year. Make sure you’re checking out all that the two-day extravaganza has to offer. Don’t miss our picks for the best bargains and deals during the whole sale.

Some of those best deals align well with the Prime Day Wi-Fi router deals. You’ll see what we mean when you read on.

Get a mesh Wi-Fi system in the Prime Day Wi-Fi router sale

Upgrade your router with the TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi System Deco M5. This lets you ditch the traditional router extender setup and reach more areas of your home. It’s great for those who may feature some dead spots in their home. The TP-Link unique Adaptive routing technology automatically chooses the fastest path to each device.

You get a free lifetime subscription to TP-Link HomeCare which features parental controls, antivirus software, and QoS. Also, it’s easy to set up, thanks to the TP-Link Deco app. It works with Amazon Alexa too. This comes in a pack of three and each one has 2 Gigabit Ethernet ports. It covers 5,500 square feet. Right now, you can get this for only $149.99, saving you $40.

TP-Link Deco Mesh WiFi System(Deco M5) –Up to 5,500 sq. ft. Whole Home Coverage and 100+ Device… List Price:$189.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$40.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More traditional routers

If you’d rather have a standard router or just need one for a smaller space, the TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 Router is also discounted. The Archer AX21 supports both VPN Server and VPN Client. The dual-band WiFi 6 technology achieves faster speeds, greater capacity, and less network congestion. The next-gen 1.8Gbps speeds let you get the most out of your gaming and streaming. You can connect more devices to this simultaneously with revolutionary OFDMA technology. Pick this up for just $74.99 and save $25.

TP-Link AX1800 WiFi 6 Router (Archer AX21) – Dual Band Wireless Internet Router, Gigabit Router… List Price:$99.99 Price:$74.99 You Save:$25.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

You can also pick the TP-Link AC1900 Smart WiFi Router, which is also on sale. This is compatible with TP-Link OneMesh WiFi extenders and boosts WiFi coverage with Beamforming technology. It gives you a longer range of coverage. This offers speeds of 600Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 1,300Mbps on the 5GHz band. It works with many Internet providers, such as AT&T, Xfinity, and Verizon. It’s only $49.99 if you hurry.

TP-Link AC1900 Smart WiFi Router (Archer A8) -High Speed MU-MIMO Wireless Router, Dual Band Rou… List Price:$79.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$30.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

If you have Xfinity, you may want to consider the NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1900 (24×8) DOCSIS 3.0 WiFi Cable Modem Router Combo. This is compatible with Xfinity Cable and Voice plans up to 800Mbps. It is ideal for streaming 4K HD videos and offers faster downloads than other routers. There is even an optional battery backup for power outages. You’ll love the 1900Mbps Wi-Fi speed along with the DOCSIS 3.0 cable modem. It’s just $149.99 right now, a savings of 50%.

NETGEAR Nighthawk AC1900 (24x8) DOCSIS 3.0 WiFi Cable Modem Router Combo For XFINITY Internet &… List Price:$299.99 Price:$149.99 You Save:$150.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Prime Day 2022 coverage

Amazon has so many amazing Prime Day 2022 deals available right now. Here’s some more Prime Day coverage from BGR that you need to check out:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!