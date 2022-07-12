Best Amazon Prime Day sales on toilet paper & paper towels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Basic home goods like toilet paper and paper towels probably aren’t the first things that come to mind when you think of Prime Day. Instead, you probably think about all the high-profile products that go on sale with deep discounts.

Yes, it’s true that things like AirPods Pro and Amazon devices are always going to be best-sellers on Prime Day each year. Laptops, TVs, and kitchen appliances are very popular, too. And what could be better than free money for Prime Day?

But Prime Day is also an opportunity to save on consumer staples that you need in your home.

And this year, for Prime Day 2022, Amazon has some terrific sales on toilet paper and paper towels. You’ll find discounts on top brands including Brawny, Quilted Northern, and Angel Soft. Plus, Amazon-brand toilet paper and paper towels are on sale at rock-bottom prices.

Best Prime Day toilet paper deals of 2022

Can you ever have too much toilet paper? It’s obviously the sort of product that will always be used by you and your family. And if ever there was a time to stock up on toilet paper, Prime Day is it!

Amazon is running a slew of sales on toilet paper from top brands. You can save big on Angel Soft Ultra mega rolls as well as 32-packs of Quilted Northern Ultra Soft & Strong.

Plus, 24-packs of Presto mega rolls are on sale for just $19.39. That’s an all-time low price on toilet paper with a whopping 87,000 5-star reviews!

Here are all the best Prime Day toilet paper deals I found in 2022:

Amazon Brand - Presto! 308-Sheet Mega Roll Toilet Paper, Ultra-Soft, 6 Count (Pack of 4), 24 Me… List Price:$25.38 Price:$19.39 You Save:$5.99 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Quilted Northern Ultra Soft & Strong® Toilet Paper, 32 Mega Rolls = 128 Regular Rolls, 2-ply Ba… List Price:$30.49 Price:$24.64 You Save:$5.85 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission



As is the case with all of Amazon’s best Prime Day sales, these deals won’t be around for long. You have until the end of the day on July 13 to save.

Of course, these are super-popular products so they could always sell out before then. You’ve been warned!

Best Prime Day sales on paper towels

Prime Day toilet paper deals offer an excellent opportunity to stock up. Of course, that’s not the only paper product you should be loading up on right now.

Amazon is also running several terrific Prime Day sales on paper towels from brands you love.

Brawny paper towel rolls are obviously very popular, and the “tear-a-square” design lets you choose from three different sizes. Believe it or not, however, Amazon’s own Presto paper towels are even more popular. Check out the 64,000+ 5-star ratings!

Here are the best Prime Day 2022 paper towels deals I came across:

Amazon Brand - Presto! Flex-a-Size Paper Towels, Huge Roll, 12 Count = 38 Regular Rolls List Price:$27.99 Price:$23.79 You Save:$4.20 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Brawny® Tear-A-Square® Paper Towels, 16 Double Rolls = 32 Regular Rolls List Price:$32.59 Price:$25.91 You Save:$6.68 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Brawny® Pick-A-Size® Paper Towels, 12 Double Rolls = 24 Regular Rolls List Price:$22.99 Price:$18.26 You Save:$4.73 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Scott Essential Multifold Paper Towels (01840) with Fast-Drying Absorbency Pockets, White, 16 P… List Price:$84.99 Price:$29.72 You Save:$59.09 (70%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Just like the Prime Day toilet paper deals I listed, these offers could sell out long before Prime Day ends.

