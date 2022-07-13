The SodaStream Prime Day deals are sparkling ice cold at up to 37% off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Do you know what’s perfect for summer? Ice cold beverages that you make yourself. Do you know what else is? Amazon Prime Day! The two-day sales extravaganza is one of everyone’s favorite sales events of the year. The SodaStream Prime Day sale this year caught our eye because it’s fantastic.

Of course, every year Prime Day catches our eye. All of the deals can be found at Amazon’s hub. Check out the BGR list of mega deals that point out all the best that Prime Day offers. One of those is the SodaStream Prime Day sale.

If you don’t want to buy cans of seltzer and want to make your own soda water at home, check out the SodaStream Prime Day deals. You’ll love the flavors and all that you can do with the machine.

Get a machine from the SodaStream Prime Day sale

In order to enjoy the best sparkling water out there, you need a SodaStream machine. the SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker Bundle is a great option for all that you’ll need.

This makes fresh sparkling water with the touch of a button and is incredibly energy efficient. You’ll receive the sparkling water maker, two quick-connect 60L Co2 cylinders, three 1-liter dishwasher-safe BPA-free reusable carbonating bottles, and two 40ml bubly drops flavors.

The Co2 cylinders will each carbonate up to 60L of water. The Terra machine is only compatible with the quick-connect Co2 cylinders. This is down to only $99.99, saving you 37%.

You can also get the SodaStream Terra without the bundle. The white maker is only $63.99 during Prime Day. But, if you want to make sure your SodaStream fits on your countertop more easily, the SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle is a good option.

With a retro and slim design, it’s fun to use and show off. The bundle includes the sparkling water maker, two 60L Co2 cylinders, a twin pack of dishwasher-safe bottles, and two 40ml bubly drops flavors. This is only $109.99, down $70.

Choose your favorite flavors

Rather than just creating plain sparkling water, liven up your drinks with the help of some great SodaStream Prime Day deals. If you’re a fan of soda, there are plenty of choices for you. The SodaStream Flavors Original Variety Pack delivers all of your favorite kinds of soda into your kitchen.

This has drops to make root beer, cola, Dr. Pete., and lemon-lime drinks. Get it for only $16.77 or choose the Diet Cola pack of 4 for just $13.34. There’s also a Diet Dr. Pete 4-pack for just $11.91.

If you’re more of a seltzer person, then you can choose bubly drops to give you your favorite flavors. Pick the SodaStream bubly Drops 6 Flavor Original Variety Pack. Each 40ml bottle makes about 12 liters of flavored water. This has raspberry, orange, lime, blackberry, grapefruit, and strawberry flavors.

There are no calories and no sweeteners. You just have to add them to your water. This is only $15.74 right now. The SodaStream bubly Drop 6 Flavor Smiles Variety Pack is also discounted now. This includes blackberry, orange, lemon, raspberry, peach, and pineapple. It’s only $13.43.

If the berry flavors are your favorite, the SodaStream bubly Drops 3 Flavor Berry Bliss Variety Pack is the move. Get cherry, blackberry, and strawberry for just $11.19.

More discounts in the SodaStream Prime Day sale

These aren’t your only options. But they may all sell out, so you have to hurry up. Take a look at more deals here.

