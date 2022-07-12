Prime Day snacks on sale: Doritos, Cheetos, Izze, Lays, & more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

If you’ve been following BGR Deals’ Prime Day 2022 coverage, you’ve definitely scored some amazing deals. There are definitely a few particularly appealing deals among our readers. Examples include AirPods Pro and #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel bed pillows with 132,000 5-star ratings. Also, people have been swarming Amazon to get free money that the retailer is giving away. But you should also be sure to check out Amazon’s Prime Day deals on snacks!

Gadgets and gizmos are obviously what everyone thinks of when Prime Day rolls around each year. Sure, it’s a great opportunity to save on laptops and smart TVs. But Amazon’s big annual sales event is all-encompassing. You can save on anything and everything, including delicious snack food.

For Prime Day 2022, so many snacks are on sale. From Doritos and Cheetos to granola bars, Tostitos, and more. Even drinks like Izze and bubly are on sale.

In this article, I’ve rounded up the best deals on snacks that everyone loves.

Best Prime Day deals on snacks

There are so many snack foods on sale for Prime Day 2022. Of course, some are more popular than others.

The cream of the crop this year has to be variety packs. For example, Frito-Lay Fun Times Mix Variety Pack has 90,000 5-star ratings and it’s on sale for $10.31. You get 40 bags for that price!

Or, you can opt for the Frito-Lay Party Mix Variety Pack for $8.01 instead. That’s a crazy deal for 40 bags of Doritos, Cheetos, Fritos, and more.

Of course, all that is just the tip of the iceberg. Check out all the best deals down below.

Chips

Frito-Lay Fun Times Mix Variety Pack, 40 Count List Price:$23.29 Price:$10.31 You Save:$12.98 (56%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission



Drinks

LIFEWTR Premium Purified Water pH Balanced with Electrolytes, 100% recycled plastic bottles, 16… List Price:$12.08 Price:$6.30 You Save:$5.78 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Izze Sparkling Juice, Apple, Multi, 8.4 Fl Oz (Pack of 24) List Price:$23.94 Price:$13.90 You Save:$10.04 (42%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

bubly Sparkling Water, Tropical Thrill Variety Pack, 12 fl oz Cans (18 Pack) List Price:$12.79 Price:$7.69 You Save:$5.10 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Starbucks, Refreshers with Coconut Water, 3 Flavor Variety Pack, 12 fl Oz. Cans (12 Pack) List Price:$21.99 Price:$10.99 You Save:$11.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Other snacks on sale for Prime Day 2022

Popcorners Snacks Gluten Free Chips, 20 Count (Pack of 1)(Assortment may Vary) List Price:$14.99 Price:$8.05 You Save:$6.94 (46%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Frito-Lay Baked & Popped Mix Variety Pack, Pack of 40 List Price:$23.29 Price:$12.59 You Save:$10.70 (46%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission



