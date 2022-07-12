Hurry and save 30% on Samsung Galaxy Prime Day deals including S22 Ultra

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

It’s hard not to get swept up in Amazon Prime Day. It’s a true extravaganza that offers thousands of deals for Prime customers. You’re seeing so many great deals right now but one of them is truly outstanding, especially if you want a new phone. We’re of course talking about the Samsung Galaxy Prime Day deals.

It’s rare that you can get a fully unlocked phone on sale as the current Samsung Galaxy Prime Day offers are. But during this sale, you have a ton of Samsung Galaxy phones to choose from! They are all down 30% during Prime Day!

Samsung Galaxy Prime Day deals

Samsung Galaxy Prime Day is happening now

You can get the latest offering from Samsung, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on sale right now. This boasts fantastic camera options and offers 8K super steady video as well as nightography and portrait mode. The 108MP photo resolution and bright display are mesmerizing.

The embedded S Pen makes it simpler to use. It will automatically optimize color no matter if you’re indoors or outdoors. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 128GB is down to only $839.99 right now. The 256GB S22 Ultra is down to just $909.99. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 512GB will only cost you $979.99.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S22 Ultra Cell Phone, Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone, 128GB, 8K Camera & Vi… Price:$839.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SAMSUNG Galaxy S22 Ultra Cell Phone, Factory Unlocked Android smartphone, 256GB, 8K Camera & Vi… Price:$909.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SAMSUNG Galaxy S22 Ultra Cell Phone, Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone, 512GB, 8K Camera & Vi… Price:$979.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Get a phone that folds

If you want a phone that’s easier to store, look at the SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip 3. With Flex Mode, you can unfold the phone to the angle that is the best for you at the moment. It has a Super Steady camera feature and charges incredibly quickly. It’s ultra-compact, making it a breeze to own.

You can get it in four different colors during the Samsung Galaxy Prime Day event. The Phantom Black, Lavender, Green, and Cream are all down to only $699.99 for a 128GB, saving you $300.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Cell Phone, Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone, 128GB, Flex Mode, S… List Price:$999.99 Price:$699.99 You Save:$300.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Cell Phone, Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone, 128GB, Flex Mode, S… List Price:$999.99 Price:$699.99 You Save:$300.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Another foldable phone option is the SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold 3. This gives you a much more expansive screen and the camera is nearly invisible. This has built-in 5G connectivity, so it’s incredibly fast.

With multiple window options, you can get more done. Do more with Galaxy Flex mode as well. The 256GB option of this phone is only $1,259.99, a savings of $540. The 512GB version of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is just $1,329.99.

SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Cell Phone, Factory Unlocked 2-in-1 Android Smartphone Tablet, 256GB… List Price:$1,799.99 Price:$1,259.99 You Save:$400.00 (22%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Cell Phone, Factory Unlocked 2-in-1 Android Smartphone Tablet, 512GB… List Price:$1,899.99 Price:$1,329.99 You Save:$500.00 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

More Samsung Galaxy Prime Day deals to choose from

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE delivers an extremely smooth scroll and an optimized refresh rate. The Dynamic AMOLED 2X delivers vibrant color and brightness. You’ll love the pro-grade cameras and 30X space zoom.

Choose the 128GB option and get it for only $489.99. You can also choose the 256GB version and snag that for just $538.99. It’s offered in multiple colors too.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G Cell Phone, Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone, 128GB, 120Hz Display… List Price:$699.99 Price:$489.99 You Save:$210.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 FE 5G Cell Phone, Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone, 256GB, 120Hz Display… List Price:$769.99 Price:$538.99 You Save:$231.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is also marked down right now. It offers you a ton of freedom and the Infinity-O display has barely-there bezels. The 30X space zoom is on this phone too.

Enjoy shooting with Night Mode to get the best views in the dark. The 128GB version is only $419.99. Plus, it’s available in a ton of different colors.

SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 FE 5G Cell Phone, Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone, 128GB, Pro Grade Came… List Price:$599.99 Price:$419.99 You Save:$180.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SAMSUNG Galaxy S20 FE 5G Cell Phone, Factory Unlocked Android Smartphone, 128GB, Pro Grade Came… List Price:$599.99 Price:$419.99 You Save:$180.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

You better grab these deals before they run out though, as they are going to go fast.

