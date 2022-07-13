Get the lush lawn you want for less with the Rachio Prime Day sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

It’s always a good day to take care of your lawn. Utilizing fertilizer and making sure your lawn is well-manicured shows you have pride in your home’s appearance. Just weed whacking or mowing the lawn every once in a while won’t do the trick. You need to water it and get it looking its very best. Today is a great day to take care of your lawn though, as the Rachio Prime Day sale lets you save big.

If you’re looking for a top option to help you make your lawn look great, Rachio is it. This will allow you to set up your sprinkler system and get your lawn ready for the seasons. Learn more about this great deal below.

You shouldn’t miss the Rachio Prime Day sale

The Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller offers you worry-free watering for your lawn. This is an 8-zone, 3rd-generation sprinkler controller that lets you control your sprinkler system. It actually keeps an eye on the weather, so it’ll know when it’s going to rain. That saves you from having to judge when it might rain or looking at your weather app to know when to turn the system on.

By automatically scheduling your watering, it will lower your water bill each month. Your yard will look impressive and this will provide the right amount of water, based on the weather schedule, to get you through. Thanks to the Exclusive Weather Intelligence, it will skip watering on days where it might not be optimum to do so. For example, when it rains, is very windy, or there are freeze warnings, your system won’t run. That saves you money in the long run.

Speaking of saving money, normally this is $229.99 and it’s totally worth it. But thanks to the Rachio Prime Day deal, you can get this for only $144.48 with your Prime Day membership. That’s 37% off!

More about this deal

Image source: Rachio/Amazon

You can control the Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller from anywhere using the smartphone app. So, if you aren’t home, you can still set your sprinkler system up. You can view the upcoming schedules, observe your estimated water usage, and even choose to run the sprinkles right then.

Installing the controller is simple and takes around 30 minutes. There aren’t any special tools needed either. It can replace 99% of existing sprinkler systems. The app tutorial gets you up and running. This also works with Amazon Alexa devices, Google Assistant, SmartThings, Apple HomeKit, IFTTT, and more for voice controls.

It’ll even create tailored smart schedules based on the needs of lawns, plant types, and more. If certain plants are in the sun more often, Rachio will take that into consideration. Hurry up and get this deal for only $144.48 before it’s too late.

Rachio 3 Smart Sprinkler Controller, 8 Zone 3rd Generation, Alexa and Apple HomeKit Compatible… List Price:$229.99 Price:$144.48 You Save:$85.51 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

