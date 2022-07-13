The DEWALT Prime Day deals stock your tool shed and save you big bucks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Whether you’ve just moved into a new home or just moved out on your own for the first time, you probably could use some new tools. Usually, people have tools that have been handed down to them when they are on their own. A hammer, a screwdriver, and maybe a ruler are all you’re going to get to start. But as you move up in age, you may need to fix more things around your home. That’s when having reliable tools makes sense. Thankfully, since it’s Prime Day, there are deals, such as the DEWALT Prime Day sale, that will give you what you need for less.

Prime Day is one of the best sales events of the year. Ths two-day extravaganza delivers so many great deals for Amazon Prime customers. Check out the 2022 Amazon Prime Day hub right here for all of the deals you’re sure to love. Don’t forget about the BGR list of the best deals available for our loyal readers.

If you’re in the market for tools, the DEWALT Prime Day sale is one you want to keep an eye on. Take a look at all there is to offer.

If you’re looking to make your way through some heavy-duty drilling, the DEWALT Rotary Hammer Drill is a good choice. This measures 1 1/8″ and delivers 3.0 joules of impact energy for fast drilling and chipping speed. With an 8.5 amp high-performance motor, it will give you the performance you’re looking for. Thanks to Active Vibration Control, it reduces vibration felt in a user’s hands.

You can deliver torque in forward or reverse, thanks to the rotating brush ring. Typically, this is $239. But during Prime Day, it’s down to just $167. That’s a 30% savings.

DEWALT Rotary Hammer Drill with Shocks, D-Handle, SDS, 1-1/8-Inch (D25263K) List Price:$239.00 Price:$167.00 You Save:$72.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

But that’s not the only power tool on sale. You can also opt for the versatility of the DEWALT 20V MAX XR Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit. This multi-tool kit includes a 20V MAX DCB203 2.0AH battery, a wood with nails blade, a fast-cut wood blade, a universal accessory adapter, a sanding pad, 25 sheets of sandpaper, a depth guide, an accessory storage box, a charger, and a tool bag. Get it for only $119, down from $229.

You can also choose the DEWALT 20V MAX Jig Saw. The all-metal, keyless shoe bevel features detents at 0 degrees, 15 degrees, 30 degrees, and 45 degrees. It offers versatility with easy bevel cutting. It’s just $99, a savings of $80.

DEWALT 20V MAX XR Oscillating Multi-Tool Kit, Variable Speed (DCS356D1) List Price:$229.00 Price:$119.00 You Save:$110.00 (48%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

DEWALT 20V MAX Jig Saw, Tool Only (DCS331B) , Yellow List Price:$179.00 Price:$99.00 You Save:$80.00 (45%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Accessories for your bench

If you’re looking for sets to use for your home or car, the DEWALT Drive Socket Set for Mechanics has 200 pieces. It comes with a 72-tooth ratchet with crossed anti-slip rings. The comfort grip multidriver and DirectTorque technology deliver an easier time using it, even in tighter spaces. Save big when you get this for only $110.99.

Also discounted right now, the DEWALT Impact Socket Set, SAE, 1/2-Inch, 10-Piece is easier to bring with you on a job. With eight sockets and two adapters, you won’t struggle to carry it. The recessed corners distribute torque across flats, promoting the life of the socket. It’s just $30.99 today, saving you $53.81.

There is also the 21-piece DEWALT Titanium Nitride Coated Drill Bit Set that’s available on sale right now in the DEWALT Prime Day event. It optimizes its storage space and the clear lid allows you to see your bits more easily. The patented bit-bar design allows for easy removal. Get it for only $22.99.

DEWALT Drive Socket Set for Mechanics, 200-Piece, 1/4" & 3/8" & 1/2" Drive, MM/SAE (DWMT75000) List Price:$221.70 Price:$110.99 You Save:$110.71 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

DEWALT Impact Socket Set, SAE, 1/2-Inch, 10-Piece (DW22812) List Price:$84.80 Price:$30.99 You Save:$53.81 (63%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

DEWALT Titanium Nitride Coated Drill Bit Set, Pilot Point, 21-Piece (DW1361) List Price:$67.84 Price:$22.99 You Save:$44.85 (66%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Don’t miss out on these deals

These aren’t the only awesome deals to enjoy during Amazon Prime Day. Take a look at what else is available for the DEWALT Prime Day sale.

More Prime Day 2022 coverage

Amazon has so many amazing Prime Day 2022 deals available right now. Here’s some more Prime Day coverage from BGR that you need to check out:

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!