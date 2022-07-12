Prime Day portable projector deals: Stunning Anker laser projectors are on sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Prime Day is great for finding deals on all sorts of popular products. And it’s particularly great for finding deals on entertainment products. From smart TVs and streaming media players to home theater projectors, it’s all on sale right now on Amazon. And thankfully, that also includes entertainment on the go. You won’t believe the Prime Day portable projector deals I found on Anker’s brand new Nebula Cosmos laser projectors.

Prime Day portable projector deals from Anker

Anker’s Nebula brand has become remarkably popular over the years. Of course, I don’t think it’s that surprising. Anker used the same basic strategy with projectors that it used with smartphone chargers. It makes best-in-class products and sells them for less than the big brands in the industry.

Of course, Nebula makes more than just cheap projectors.

Back in May, Anker released two new high-end Nebula projectors that wowed reviewers and end-users. Now, those two new models represent the best portable projector deals of Prime Day 2022.

The Nebula Cosmos 4K laser projector is a truly stunning model. It features crystal-clear picture quality, 2,400 ISO lumens of brightness, integrated speakers with Dolby Digital Plus, automatic keystone correction, Android TV 10.0, and more.

It also manages to pack all that into a lightweight unit that’s about 10 inches tall.

This model retails for $2,200 and people have been loving it since its release. Simply put, there’s no other model that checks all the same boxes. During Prime Day 2022, the Nebula Cosmos 4K has a huge $500 discount. That means you can pick one up for $1,699.99, which is the lowest price ever.

Additionally, there’s a second version that’s just called the Nebula Cosmos. It has all the same features as the 4K model, but it maxes out at 1080p resolution.

This model retails for $1,699.99, but it’s down to $1,199.99 for Prime Day. The only bad news is that both of these deals end on Wednesday, June 13.

