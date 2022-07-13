Enhance your home computer setup with the PC monitors Prime Day sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

You won’t have to wait until Black Friday to cash in on some amazing deals for computer accessories. Amazon Prime Day has you covered. There are a ton of awesome deals worth noting over the two-day sales extravaganza. Some of them are certainly worth keeping an eye on, especially if you want to upgrade what you’re looking at. The PC monitors Prime Day deals are so good that you better hurry up to grab them.

Upgrading your PC monitors makes a ton of sense, especially if you don’t want to upgrade your entire computer all at once. There are curved monitors, HD monitors, and gaming monitors to name a few. But these aren’t the only awesome deals for Prime Day.

Amazon Prime day is currently going on and offers you a ton of options for sales on stuff you love. Take a look at all of the deals in Amazon’s hub. We at BGR Deals have highlighted our favorite deals here for you to see.

For the top PC monitor Prime Day deals, read on. Because if you find what you’re looking for, your eyes, your computer, and your wallet will be happy.

PC monitors Prime Day deals for HP

One of the most trusted brands in PCs and computer equipment is HP. The HP 24mh FHD Monitor offers a lot to like for your home office. The FHD display with IPS technology delivers unforgettable quality, thanks to a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080.

The image clarity is maintained across an ultra-wide 178° of horizontal and vertical viewing angles. There are virtually no bezels on three sides, making the display razor sharp. Thanks to built-in speakers, you don’t need to buy your own. You can snag this for only $148.74, a savings of $26.25.

If you want a monitor that you can adjust the height and viewing angle of, the HP M27ha FHD Monitor is a solid pick. This has an IPS panel and is 27″ of ultra-wide viewing angles. You can adjust the height 100mm and you can rotate the screen 90°, helping you find your perfect setup.

It offers VESA compatibility for mounting opportunities and there are a ton of ports that let you decide what to plug in. Your eyes won’t strain with the HP Blue Light software installed. This is only $150.06, also down over $26.

Go wide with your monitor

For those who like to have many windows open on their screen at once, LG’s PC monitors Prime Day sale is a good place to look. The LG 34WN80C-B UltraWide Monitor measures 34″ and with a curved 21:9 display.

Three sides are virtually borderless and it features USB Type-C connectivity. It is HDR 10 compatible and supports sRGB 99% color gamut. You’ll also be able to adjust the height and tilt it how you prefer. This is down to $469.99 right now.

You can also opt for the LG 34WK650-W 34″ UltraWide 21:9 IPS Monitor, which is a 21:9 Full HD IPS monitor with HDR 10 compatibility and has AMD free sync technology. There is on screen control with screen split, allowing you to divvy up how you like to look at your screen. It’s only $279.99 today.

But if you’re looking for a way to go really wide for your gaming, the SAMSUNG 49-inch Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor is it. It is Samsung’s largest 1000R gaming monitor and it matches the curve of the human eye. Featuring QLED technology that is wide enough to cover two QHD monitors, this has a 240hz rapid refresh rate, giving you the advantage during a marathon gaming session.

This matches every frame from your graphics card for a crisp and unreal display. Save $390 by snagging it for just $1,109.99 now.

Great PC monitor Prime Day deals that fit a budget

If you’re looking for something a little more affordable, there are choices. The ViewSonic VA2759-SMH 27 Inch IPS 1080p LED Monitor can cover a good amount of desktop but not set you back much. It is great for your home or the office, as it works with a desktop or a laptop.

With a Full HD display and flexible connectivity and compatibility, it’s friendly to many users. No matter your vantage point, you’ll be able to see what’s on the screen. It’s down to just $146.99, saving you $83.

More great deals include the AOC 24B2XH 24″ Full HD IPS Monitor. This features an HDMI and VGA input as well as low Blue mod and flicker-free technology. The LED-lit monitor is only $97.99 today.

You’ll also love the Acer KB272HL Hbi 27” Full HD (1920 x 1080) Monitor. With its zero frame design and response time of 1ms VRB, it’s a fan favorite. It has AMD Radeon Free Sync technology to deliver the goods. Pay only $134.99 if you hurry.

More PC monitors to choose from

These aren’t the only options for you during Amazon Prime Day. Here is a list of more choices for your gaming and work needs.

