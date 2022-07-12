Keurig Prime Day 2022 sale: Deals on K-Cups, Elite, Green Mountain coffee

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

There aren’t many things that unite people more than the shared need for coffee in the morning. Okay, maybe we’re being a bit silly but you can’t deny that most people in your life probably enjoy a cup of Joe right away. But, if you don’t want to brew an entire pot, then you should consider a single-serve option. Thanks to the Keurig Prime Day sales event, you’ll find some of the lowest prices for that.

If the Keurig Prime Day sales event has you excited, join the rest of us. Also, maybe it’s time to switch to decaf. Let’s take a look at what it has to offer.

Get the machine you need with Keurig Prime Day deals

The Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker can make both hot and iced coffee. It brews multiple cup sizes, so you can choose 4, 6, 8, 10, or 12 ounces. If you prefer stronger coffee, there’s a button for that too.

You can brew hot over ice to full-flavored iced coffee. Plus, if you’re just looking to make oatmeal, there is a hot water button. This features a large 75-ounce water reservoir, so you won’t have to refill it frequently. This is offered in multiple finishes as well.

You can get all of the finishes for only $99.99, saving you $90.

To deliver some of the best-tasting coffee you can have, the Keurig K- Slim Single Serve with Multistream Technology is the right pick. This extracts more aroma and flavor every time it brews.

It is less than 5″ wide, so it’s simple to put on your countertop. This can brew either 8, 10, or 12 ounces of coffee. It works well with travel mugs too.

This black version is down 54% to just $59.99 if you hurry. But you can also choose the red version too for the same price.

Get coffee to go along with your machine

Pick your favorite flavors of coffee each day. The Keurig Coffee Lovers Collection Variety Pack has 60 pods in it. You’ll get three pods of 20 different varieties.

Some of them are Green Mountain Coffee Breakfast Blend, The Original Donut Shop Regular, Newman’s Own Organic Special Blend, Caribou Coffee Caribou Blend, Tully’s Coffee Italian Roast. This allows you to enjoy multiple kinds throughout the pack.

This is down 32% to only $24.99. If you’re a McDonald’s coffee lover, the McCafe Classic Collection may be your best bet. This pack of 40 includes 10 of each of the Premium Roast, Breakfast Blend, Colombian, and French Roast K-Cup flavors.

It’s just $17.49 for a limited time. Another option you have is the Keurig Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Favorites Collection Variety Pack.

You’ll enjoy four boxes of varieties like Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Dark Magic, Breakfast Blend, Colombian Fair Trade Select, and Nantucket Blend. This features a variety of light, medium, and dark roast coffee, allowing you to pick your preferred option. This is also $17.49.

There are other variety packs for you to choose from as well. So make sure you get over to the Keurig Prime Day sale before it’s over.

